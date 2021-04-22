Govt takes steps to maintain law & order in country: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Thursday said the government have not moved an inch from the agreement with the Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) but some actions had to be taken for the maintenance of law and order situation in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government was ready to act in accordance with agreement between the government and TLP but they suddenly announced protest demonstration.

The minister urged that the opposition should avoid politics over the sensitive issues.

Replying to a question, he said TLP was a political party which was taking part in the national politics, adding the government had taken an hard decision to declare it as a ban organisation according to situation.

Ali Muhammad Khan strongly condemned the bomb blast incident in Queta hotel last night, adding the enemies of the country wanted to destabilize the peace of whole region by doing such type of incidents but they would not succeed in their nefarious designs.