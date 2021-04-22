Canada's Trudeau pledges new emissions reduction target of 40-45pc

WASHINGTON: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the global climate summit Thursday that Canada will make deeper cuts in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

The new target is to cut those emissions by 40-45 percent below 2005 levels, Trudeau said, upping the previous goal of 30 percent under the Paris climate accord.

"We must take action now. Because there's no vaccine against a polluted planet," Trudeau told the virtual summit being hosted by US President Joe Biden.

"And we will continually strengthen our plan and take even more actions on our journey to net-zero by 2050," Trudeau said.

Radio-Canada said Wednesday that a minimum 40 percent target was the "price of entry" to the summit, which marks the United States's return to the climate table.

On Tuesday, former US vice president Al Gore urged Trudeau in a Twitter message to try for a reduction of at least 50 percent by 2030.