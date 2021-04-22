ANL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.26%)
ASC 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.05%)
ASL 22.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.34%)
AVN 87.88 Decreased By ▼ -3.62 (-3.96%)
BOP 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
BYCO 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
DGKC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-3.55%)
EPCL 53.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 23.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
FFBL 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
FFL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.86%)
HASCOL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.6%)
HUBC 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.8%)
HUMNL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.37%)
JSCL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.03%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.86%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.15%)
MLCF 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.78%)
PAEL 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.11%)
PIBTL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.45%)
POWER 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.14%)
PPL 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.54%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.56%)
SNGP 39.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.84%)
TRG 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.16%)
UNITY 31.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.46%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.17%)
BR100 4,825 Decreased By ▼ -39.51 (-0.81%)
BR30 25,060 Decreased By ▼ -492.1 (-1.93%)
KSE100 44,930 Decreased By ▼ -376.93 (-0.83%)
KSE30 18,375 Decreased By ▼ -128.29 (-0.69%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,698
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
778,238
585724hr
Sindh
275,081
Punjab
279,437
Balochistan
21,242
Islamabad
71,533
KPK
109,704
SBP–SECP revises terms of reference of Joint Task Force

  • SBP and SECP established the JTF in March 2009 to proactively identify and tackle the risks posed by conglomeration in the financial sector.
PPI 22 Apr 2021

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) have amended the Terms of Reference (ToRs) of their Joint Task Force (JTF) on Financial Conglomerates to further strengthen the supervisory cooperation, inter alia, in AML/CFT/CPF supervision at financial-group level. Dr, Reza Baqir, Governor, SBP and Mr. Aamir Khan, Chairman, SECP have signed the Letter of Understanding (LoU) for amendments in the ToRs.

According to SBP information, the interagency cooperation between financial sector regulators is a crucial element for the effective supervision of financial groups, which comprise various types of financial institutions.

Accordingly, the SBP and SECP established the JTF in March 2009 to proactively identify and tackle the risks posed by conglomeration in the financial sector.

The ToRs of the JTF envisage the supervisory cooperation, holding periodic meetings and information sharing between both the regulators in respect of the financial groups.

The ToRs have been revised from time to time to align with the developments in the regulatory sphere and dynamics of the financial market.

Keeping in view the importance of the group-level AML/CFT/CPF supervision, both SBP and SECP jointly agreed to specifically cover this area in the ToRs of the JTF in a more explicit manner.

These improvements in the ToRs will allow the regulators to effectively implement group-level AML/CFT/CPF supervision in line with the international standards, and strengthen cooperation and information sharing in a more systematic manner.

Revised TORs will further the overall policy objectives of soundness, integrity and fair conduct in the financial system.

