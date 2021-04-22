Japan strengthens 2030 emissions cut target: PM

TOKYO: Japan now aims to cut emissions 46 percent by 2030, significantly more than previously pledged, the country's prime minister announced Thursday ahead of a key US-hosted climate summit.

"We aim to cut greenhouse gas (emissions) by 46 percent in fiscal 2030 from fiscal 2013," Yoshihide Suga told a meeting hours before the discussions called by US President Joe Biden begin.

The new target revises a previous goal of cutting emissions 26 percent from 2013 levels by 2030.