World
Japan strengthens 2030 emissions cut target: PM
- The new target revises a previous goal of cutting emissions 26 percent from 2013 levels by 2030.
22 Apr 2021
TOKYO: Japan now aims to cut emissions 46 percent by 2030, significantly more than previously pledged, the country's prime minister announced Thursday ahead of a key US-hosted climate summit.
"We aim to cut greenhouse gas (emissions) by 46 percent in fiscal 2030 from fiscal 2013," Yoshihide Suga told a meeting hours before the discussions called by US President Joe Biden begin.
The new target revises a previous goal of cutting emissions 26 percent from 2013 levels by 2030.
PM expresses sorrow over loss of lives in Quetta blast
Japan strengthens 2030 emissions cut target: PM
India reports world's highest rise in COVID-19 cases
NATO leaders to meet for Brussels summit June 14
Sindh reports highest number of COVID-19 cases since January after 885 test positive
US VP Harris to discuss migration surge with Guatemalan president
Biden to recognize massacre of Armenians as genocide: reports
Biden to end Trump-era California emissions battle: report
London trails Europe on green bonds: lawmakers
US gives Iran 'examples' of sanctions it's ready to lift
Minneapolis police face probe after Chauvin trial
Tarin takes inputs ahead of Budget
Read more stories
Comments