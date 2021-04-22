ANL 33.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.64%)
ASC 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.06%)
ASL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.51%)
AVN 89.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-2.15%)
BOP 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.52%)
BYCO 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
DGKC 117.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.78 (-2.31%)
EPCL 53.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.84%)
FCCL 23.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.38%)
FFBL 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.47%)
FFL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.21%)
HASCOL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
HUBC 77.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.05%)
JSCL 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.71%)
KAPCO 38.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.99%)
KEL 3.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.7%)
MLCF 43.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.33%)
PAEL 32.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
POWER 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
PPL 83.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.84%)
PRL 24.28 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.21%)
PTC 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.26%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.86%)
SNGP 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.28%)
TRG 173.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
UNITY 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.14%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.32%)
BR100 4,852 Decreased By ▼ -12.73 (-0.26%)
BR30 25,321 Decreased By ▼ -231.23 (-0.9%)
KSE100 45,175 Decreased By ▼ -131.39 (-0.29%)
KSE30 18,485 Decreased By ▼ -18.33 (-0.1%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,698
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
778,238
585724hr
Sindh
275,081
Punjab
279,437
Balochistan
21,242
Islamabad
71,533
KPK
109,704
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia joins global equity rebound; oil weak on COVID-19 worries

  • In currency markets, the dollar remained pinned near multi-week lows against major peers as US yields stayed subdued.
Reuters 22 Apr 2021

TOKYO: Asian stocks rose on Thursday, extending a rebound in global markets following a sharp selloff earlier this week, while oil prices eased again on worries that rising COVID-19 cases in some countries will dampen fuel demand.

Japan led gains, with the Nikkei 225 rallying 2%, after sliding about 2% in each of the last two sessions.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3%, following a 0.9% decline the previous day.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng rallied 0.5%, but mainland China shares were weaker, weighed down by persistent worries over Sino-US tensions. Chinese blue chips slipped 0.1%.

European futures pointed to higher opens, with Euro Stoxx 50 futures and Britain's FTSE futures up 0.5% each.

"Overall, I think markets are still skewed to taking on risk, and I don't think we've seen the final record high by any means in the US stock market or in global equities," said Kyle Rodda, a market analyst at IG in Melbourne.

"At the end of the day, (the selloff earlier this week) was just markets whipping around as the froth has blown off risk assets."

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe added 0.2% on Thursday, following a 0.4% gain overnight, to take it back to within 1% of its all-time closing high.

On Tuesday, the index had slumped 0.8%, the most in four weeks, as market sentiment soured amid concerns that record coronavirus infections in India, likely restrictions in Japan and rising cases in Latin America will hamper the global economic recovery.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 0.9%, reversing two days of declines, to finish Wednesday's session just 12 points below its record close.

S&P futures pointed to a softer open later on Thursday though, declining 0.2%.

"The 'Buy the dip' mentality appears to be back in equities," Tapas Strickland, an analyst at National Australia Bank, wrote in a client note.

Oil prices slipped for a third day on concerns that surging COVID-19 cases in India will drive down fuel demand in the world's third-biggest oil importer, while a surprise build in US stockpiles added to the negative tone.

US crude fell 29 cents on Thursday to $61.06 per barrel and Brent was down 29 cents to $65.03.

Spot gold edged lower to $1,791.04 an ounce.

US Treasury yields stayed depressed, with the yield on benchmark 10-year notes down 3 basis points at 1.5345% on Thursday, languishing near the lowest since March 12.

In currency markets, the dollar remained pinned near multi-week lows against major peers as US yields stayed subdued.

The dollar stood at 107.935 yen, close to a seven-week low, while the euro was quoted at $1.2034, not far from its strongest since March 3.

The European Central Bank decides policy later on Thursday, with no change expected.

The US Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan follow next week.

Nikkei FTSE COVID19 EUROSTOXX 50 Asian stocks rose Hong Kong's Hang Seng

Asia joins global equity rebound; oil weak on COVID-19 worries

NATO leaders to meet for Brussels summit June 14

Sindh reports highest number of COVID-19 cases since January after 885 test positive

India posts global record of 315,000 daily Covid cases

US VP Harris to discuss migration surge with Guatemalan president

Biden to recognize massacre of Armenians as genocide: reports

Biden to end Trump-era California emissions battle: report

London trails Europe on green bonds: lawmakers

US gives Iran 'examples' of sanctions it's ready to lift

Minneapolis police face probe after Chauvin trial

Tarin takes inputs ahead of Budget

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters