ANL 33.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.64%)
ASC 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.06%)
ASL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.51%)
AVN 89.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-2.15%)
BOP 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.52%)
BYCO 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
DGKC 117.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.78 (-2.31%)
EPCL 53.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.84%)
FCCL 23.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.38%)
FFBL 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.47%)
FFL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.21%)
HASCOL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
HUBC 77.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.05%)
JSCL 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.71%)
KAPCO 38.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.99%)
KEL 3.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.7%)
MLCF 43.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.33%)
PAEL 32.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
POWER 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
PPL 83.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.84%)
PRL 24.28 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.21%)
PTC 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.26%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.86%)
SNGP 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.28%)
TRG 173.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
UNITY 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.14%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.32%)
BR100 4,852 Decreased By ▼ -12.73 (-0.26%)
BR30 25,321 Decreased By ▼ -231.23 (-0.9%)
KSE100 45,175 Decreased By ▼ -131.39 (-0.29%)
KSE30 18,485 Decreased By ▼ -18.33 (-0.1%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,698
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
778,238
585724hr
Sindh
275,081
Punjab
279,437
Balochistan
21,242
Islamabad
71,533
KPK
109,704
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China's yuan nears six-week high as US yields ease

  • The offshore yuan rose to its strongest level since March 12, touching 6.4805 before trimming gains to 6.4839 at midday.
Reuters 22 Apr 2021

SHANGHAI: China's yuan firmed to its strongest level against the dollar in nearly six weeks on Thursday as easing US Treasury yields took the greenback to multi-week lows against major currencies.

"We're continuing to watch the euro in the near term, which may put pressure on the US dollar index. If the index dips further toward 90, the yuan could test 6.45," said a trader at a foreign bank.

The yuan's strength came after the People's Bank of China set its strongest daily midpoint fixing for the yuan since March 18, at 6.4902 per dollar. It was also the first time since that date that the fixing had been set firmer than 6.5 per dollar.

Spot yuan opened at 6.4906 per dollar and strengthened to as much as 6.4828 at one point, its firmest since March 12. It eased to 6.4875 by midday but was still 28 pips firmer than Thursday's late session close.

The offshore yuan rose to its strongest level since March 12, touching 6.4805 before trimming gains to 6.4839 at midday.

The European Central Bank is set to keep policy unchanged in a meeting Thursday, but analysts say positive comments about the economic outlook or hints of tapering bond purchases could send the euro higher.

The meeting comes after a closely watched auction of US 20-year Treasuries drew strong demand, helping to put a cap on yields that had risen last month amid worries over accelerating inflation.

The global dollar index stood at 91.1, little changed from the previous close of 91.11.

China Euro Yuan US Treasury yields US dollar

China's yuan nears six-week high as US yields ease

NATO leaders to meet for Brussels summit June 14

Sindh reports highest number of COVID-19 cases since January after 885 test positive

India posts global record of 315,000 daily Covid cases

US VP Harris to discuss migration surge with Guatemalan president

Biden to recognize massacre of Armenians as genocide: reports

Biden to end Trump-era California emissions battle: report

London trails Europe on green bonds: lawmakers

US gives Iran 'examples' of sanctions it's ready to lift

Minneapolis police face probe after Chauvin trial

Tarin takes inputs ahead of Budget

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters