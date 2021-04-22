ANL 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.67%)
ASC 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.06%)
ASL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.08%)
AVN 89.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.76%)
BOP 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.52%)
BYCO 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
DGKC 117.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.78 (-2.31%)
EPCL 53.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.75%)
FCCL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFBL 27.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
HASCOL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
HUBC 77.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.21%)
JSCL 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.71%)
KAPCO 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-3.36%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.64%)
MLCF 43.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.33%)
PAEL 33.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.38%)
PIBTL 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.27%)
POWER 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
PPL 83.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.84%)
PRL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.17%)
PTC 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.26%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.86%)
SNGP 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.73%)
TRG 173.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.2%)
UNITY 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.61%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.32%)
BR100 4,850 Decreased By ▼ -14.25 (-0.29%)
BR30 25,330 Decreased By ▼ -221.63 (-0.87%)
KSE100 45,173 Decreased By ▼ -133.06 (-0.29%)
KSE30 18,485 Decreased By ▼ -18.23 (-0.1%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,698
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
778,238
585724hr
Sindh
275,081
Punjab
279,437
Balochistan
21,242
Islamabad
71,533
KPK
109,704
Australia shares set to open higher, NZ gains

  • New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.5% in early trade on Thursday.
Reuters Updated 22 Apr 2021

Australian shares are set to open higher on Thursday, rebounding from two straight sessions of losses, as Wall Street and global stocks ended higher overnight.

The local share price index futures rose 0.5%, a 8.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.3% on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.5% in early trade on Thursday.

