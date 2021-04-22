ANL 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.48%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
ASL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
AVN 90.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.71%)
BOP 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.01%)
BYCO 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.11%)
DGKC 119.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.98%)
EPCL 53.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.28%)
FCCL 24.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.88%)
FFBL 27.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.29%)
FFL 15.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 9.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 77.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
JSCL 21.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.89%)
KAPCO 39.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.48%)
KEL 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.77%)
MLCF 44.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
PAEL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
POWER 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
PPL 84.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.45%)
PRL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.46%)
PTC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.78%)
SNGP 40.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TRG 174.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.58%)
UNITY 32.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.37%)
WTL 1.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.62%)
BR100 4,884 Increased By ▲ 19.68 (0.4%)
BR30 25,525 Decreased By ▼ -26.32 (-0.1%)
KSE100 45,444 Increased By ▲ 137.87 (0.3%)
KSE30 18,600 Increased By ▲ 97.02 (0.52%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,698
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
778,238
585724hr
Sindh
275,081
Punjab
279,437
Balochistan
21,242
Islamabad
71,533
KPK
109,704
Icardi, Neymar fire PSG into French Cup semis

  • Angel Di Maria teed up Icardi to tap in three minutes later, before the striker wrapped up his hat-trick in the 90th minute.
AFP 22 Apr 2021

PARIS: Mauro Icardi netted a hat-trick and Neymar scored his first goal since January as holders Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Angers 5-0 on Wednesday to reach the French Cup semi-finals, while Lyon coach Rudi Garcia criticised referee Stephanie Frappart after being sent off in his side's loss to Monaco.

Record 13-time winners PSG, who are bidding to win a sixth French Cup in seven seasons, made short work of the visitors at the Parc des Princes.

"We are very happy with the performance of the team, professional," said PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino, whose side host Manchester City in their Champions League semi-final first leg in a week's time.

"I'm happy for Mauro's (Icardi's) three goals. I haven't decided whether he will start soon or not, I haven't thought about that.

"It's not always easy when a player has injuries, series of problems, has a difficult season."

The capital giants join Montpellier, amateurs Rumilly Vallieres and Monaco, who beat fellow Ligue 1 title hopefuls Lyon 2-0, in the last four.

Icardi fired Pochettino's hosts ahead in the ninth minute, before Angers right-back Vincent Manceau put through his own net midway through the first half.

Neymar, captaining PSG in the absence of the injured Marquinhos, nodded home in the 65th minute.

It was the Brazilian's first goal since a double against Lorient on January 31, having gone six games without a goal and spending time on the sidelines through injury and suspension.

Angel Di Maria teed up Icardi to tap in three minutes later, before the striker wrapped up his hat-trick in the 90th minute.

The Argentinian has scored 11 times in all competitions this season for PSG, despite only starting 15 matches.

The reigning champions visit Metz in a crucial Ligue 1 game on Saturday, sitting one point behind league leaders Lille with five matches remaining in the season.

Neymar PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino Mauro Rudi Garcia

