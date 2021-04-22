ANL 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.48%)
ASC 14.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.26%)
ASL 23.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.59%)
AVN 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.42%)
BOP 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.88%)
BYCO 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.51%)
DGKC 119.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.91%)
EPCL 53.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.47%)
FCCL 24.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.88%)
FFBL 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
FFL 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
HASCOL 9.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 77.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
JSCL 21.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.61%)
KEL 3.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.89%)
MLCF 44.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.33%)
PAEL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
POWER 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PPL 84.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
PRL 24.61 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.58%)
PTC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.78%)
SNGP 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
TRG 173.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 32.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.62%)
BR100 4,878 Increased By ▲ 13.34 (0.27%)
BR30 25,496 Decreased By ▼ -56.06 (-0.22%)
KSE100 45,412 Increased By ▲ 105.17 (0.23%)
KSE30 18,580 Increased By ▲ 76.88 (0.42%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,698
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
778,238
585724hr
Sindh
275,081
Punjab
279,437
Balochistan
21,242
Islamabad
71,533
KPK
109,704
On George Floyd Square, hopes for better days ahead

  • A white woman, kneeling in meditation, burned some herbs.
AFP 22 Apr 2021

MINNEAPOLIS: With its covering of flowers, candles and stuffed toys, George Floyd Square has long been a place of mourning and remembrance.

But on Wednesday people gathered on the Minneapolis street where the Black man was murdered by a white police officer, daring to hope for change less than 24 hours after a guilty verdict was announced.

Despite the freezing spring temperatures of the Midwest city, local resident Richard Moody, 64, said he came "to pay my respects and hope that it's going to be a better day."

The square, which likely would have been the epicenter of new protests had former police officer Derek Chauvin been acquitted, has instead become a sanctuary where people bring mementos and posters, and even come to dance.

Another, her child in front of her, took a selfie in front of a metal sculpture of a closed fist which now dominates the intersection.

All the shops have stayed open, despite the tensions that swirled around the three-week trial, including "Cup Foods" where Floyd was suspected of passing a counterfeit $20 bill, triggering the deadly interaction with Chauvin.

