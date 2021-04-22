India lodges FIR against pigeon found near Pakistan border

A first information report (FIR) has been registered by the Indian police against a pigeon found near the border with Pakistan.

On April 17, the pigeon was caught when it flew and sat on the shoulder of constable Neeraj Kumar. Immediately catching the pigeon, the constable took it to the post commander Ompal Singh who then scanned the pigeon.

The pigeon was found carrying a piece of paper with a number on it. India's Border Security Force (BSF) filed an FIR at the Khangarh Police Station SHO in Amritsar against the pigeon.

The FIR has identified the pigeon as a white one with a black head. Among the recovered items is the piece of white paper, India Today reported.

Objects and animals crossing over the border have been seized by Indian authorities in recent years, who view them with suspicion. Last month, authorities in Indian-occupied Kashmir seized a plane-shaped balloon bearing the name of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). It was found in Sotra Chak village of Hiranagar sector.