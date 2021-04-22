ANL 33.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.64%)
ASC 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.76%)
ASL 23.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.63%)
AVN 91.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.31%)
BOP 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.54%)
BYCO 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.35%)
DGKC 120.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.84%)
EPCL 53.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.99%)
FCCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.82%)
FFBL 27.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.64%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.54%)
HASCOL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
HUBC 77.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
HUMNL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.01%)
JSCL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.68%)
KAPCO 39.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
LOTCHEM 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
MLCF 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.49%)
PAEL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-5.01%)
PIBTL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
POWER 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.3%)
PPL 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.7%)
PRL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.28%)
PTC 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.17%)
TRG 173.00 Increased By ▲ 7.99 (4.84%)
UNITY 32.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.36%)
BR100 4,865 Decreased By ▼ -7.01 (-0.14%)
BR30 25,552 Decreased By ▼ -33.9 (-0.13%)
KSE100 45,307 Decreased By ▼ -93.24 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,503 Decreased By ▼ -29.44 (-0.16%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,600
14824hr
Pakistan Cases
772,381
549924hr
Sindh
274,196
Punjab
276,535
Balochistan
21,127
Islamabad
70,984
KPK
108,462
Business Recorder
Apr 22, 2021
Markets

KSE-100 Index turns red: BRIndex100 drifts lower

Recorder Report 22 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Despite foreign buying, Pakistan Stock Exchange Wednesday witnessed a mixed trend and after moving both ways, closed on a negative note due to selling by local investors in various sectors.

BRIndex100 lost 14.09 points or 0.29 percent to close at 4,857.42 points. BRIndex100 hit intraday high of 4,907.45 and intraday low of 4,849.18 points. Volumes stood at 359.808 million shares.

BRIndex30 decreased by 52.49 points or 0.21 percent to close at 25,533.20 points with a turnover of 233.948 million shares.

The KSE-100 Index declined by 93.24 points or 0.21 percent and closed at 45,306.54 points. Trading activity however improved as daily volumes on ready counter increased to 387.908 million shares as compared to 343.281 million shares traded Tuesday.

Foreign investors however remained net buyers of shares worth $4.258 million. Total market capitalization declined by Rs 37 billion to Rs 7.899 trillion. Out of total 388 active scrips, 260 closed in negative and 111 in positive while the value of 17 stocks remained unchanged.

TRG Pak was the volume leader with 46.752 million shares and increased by Rs 8.21 to close at Rs 173.22 followed by WorldCall Telecom that lost Rs 0.12 to close at Rs 1.61 with 42.895 million shares. AKD Capital and Gatron Industries were the top gainers increasing by Rs 31.50 and Rs 28.94 respectively to close at Rs 451.50 and Rs 469.95 while Island Textile and Sapphire Textile were the top losers declining by Rs 155.55 and Rs 74.17 respectively to close at Rs 1918.45 and Rs 914.83.

BR Automobile Assembler Index declined by 112.87 points or 1.24 percent to close at 9,020.58 points with total turnover of 2.501 million shares.

BR Cement Index plunged by 111.49 points or 1.53 percent to close at 7,156.72 points with 22.322 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index gained 51.58 points or 0.6 percent to close at 8,679.73 points with 28.621 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index lost 17.92 points or 0.33 percent to close at 5,459.41 points with 5.622 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index closed at 3,922.90 points, down 33.35 points or 0.84 percent with 6.116 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index increased by 80.2 points or 2.02 percent to close at 4,041.00 points with 132.670 million shares.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corporation said that the stocks closed bearish on concerns for economic uncertainty. Early session support was witnessed in the earning season on strong financial results in fertilizer and banking sectors. He said likely hike in power tariff for industrials to ease circular debt crises, rupee instability and slump in global crude oil prices played a catalyst role in bearish close.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX KSE100 foreign investors BRIndex100 BRIndex30 Gatron Industries Sapphire Textile TRG Pak Local investors

