12 killed, 20 hurt as bus collides with van in Khairpur

KHAIRPUR: At least 12 people were killed and 20 other injured in a horrific collusion between a passenger coash and a van near Khairpur National Highway on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Khairpur’s Old National Highway, where a passenger bus collided with van carrying passengers.

Getting the information, the rescue teams reached the spot and currently moving the bodies and injured to the Civil Hospital.

Emergency has been declared at Khairpur Civil Hospital. As per initial reports, the cause behind the incident could not be ascertained.