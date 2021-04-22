Special courts: Sarwar announces e-filing facility

LAHORE: Announcing the e-filing facility for Overseas Pakistanis in the special courts set up for them, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Wednesday that allowing overseas Pakistanis to vote is also the priority of the PTI government.

During a meeting with Vice Chairman Overseas Commission Punjab Muhammad Wasim Ramey, the governor exchanged views on the provision of more facilities to overseas Pakistanis and the resolution of their problems.

The governor said that in order to provide timely justice to overseas Pakistanis, special courts will be set up and the facility of e-filing for cases will also be provided.

