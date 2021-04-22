Rising inflation in Ramazan: Bilawal demands PM’s resignation

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly criticised the government for skyrocketing inflation during Ramazan and demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan to have mercy on the public and resign from office.

In a statement issued from Media Cell Bilawal House, the PPP Chairman said that the increase in prices of 16 essential commodities including ghee, flour, pulses and meat at the beginning of Ramazan was the incompetence of the PTI government and Imran Khan was the main reason for miseries in the country.

He expressed concern over the fact that inflation has risen alarmingly after Imran Khan’s announcement of surveillance of everything during Ramazan adding that that the selected Prime Minister was hostile to the people by sponsoring the inflation mafia.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the selected government has done everything to push the people against the wall as the record increase prices of food items in the month of Ramazan has broken the back of the people.

PPP Chairman made it clear that the solution to this country and its problems is not Imran Khan’s business as the Ramazan package announced by him is nowhere to be seen. Subsidising Utility Stores in Ramazan did not end the government’s responsibility as inflation in the open market was skyrocketing while most of the Bachat bazaars set up by the government are selling items more expensively than the open market.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also said that the common man does not have enough budget in Ramazan to buy vegetables and fruits for his family everyday.

PPP Chairman, while explaining the real cause of inflation, said that Imran Khan has handed over the country to the mafia by throwing it into debt. He also said that the people’s fate will not be changed by replacing Finance ministers. The real relief to the people will come only when the incompetent rulers responsible for inflation in the country go home, he added.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stated that instead of giving examples of the world, the incompetent Prime Minister should tell us as to what has his government done for the people so far?

Referring to the situation in the country, he said that the rate of inflation is breaking its own record every month and the government’s own statistics on inflation are laying bare the perpetual failures of the regime.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also said that the recent report of think tanks shows that the economy is suffering from severe slowdown. The selected Prime Minister, who was walking around the world with a begging bowl gave no relief to the people but only disgrace, he said and demanded Imran Khan should have mercy on the masses to step down to save the nation from further damage and suffering.