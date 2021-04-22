ANL 33.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.64%)
ASC 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.76%)
ASL 23.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.63%)
AVN 91.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.31%)
BOP 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.54%)
BYCO 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.35%)
DGKC 120.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.84%)
EPCL 53.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.99%)
FCCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.82%)
FFBL 27.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.64%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.54%)
HASCOL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
HUBC 77.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
HUMNL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.01%)
JSCL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.68%)
KAPCO 39.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
LOTCHEM 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
MLCF 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.49%)
PAEL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-5.01%)
PIBTL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
POWER 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.3%)
PPL 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.7%)
PRL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.28%)
PTC 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.17%)
TRG 173.00 Increased By ▲ 7.99 (4.84%)
UNITY 32.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.36%)
BR100 4,865 Decreased By ▼ -7.01 (-0.14%)
BR30 25,552 Decreased By ▼ -33.9 (-0.13%)
KSE100 45,307 Decreased By ▼ -93.24 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,503 Decreased By ▼ -29.44 (-0.16%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,600
14824hr
Pakistan Cases
772,381
549924hr
Sindh
274,196
Punjab
276,535
Balochistan
21,127
Islamabad
70,984
KPK
108,462
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Sri Lanka expels ship carrying nuclear material for China

AFP 22 Apr 2021

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan authorities on Wednesday expelled an Antigua-registered ship that entered the island’s territory without declaring a radioactive cargo bound for China.

The country’s Atomic Energy Regulatory Council said the MV BBC Naples was asked to leave after it was found to be in the Chinese-run port of Hambantota on Tuesday night carrying uranium hexafluoride. “The ship failed to declare its dangerous cargo — uranium hexafluoride — and we decided to order it to leave our waters immediately,” council director general Anil Ranjith told AFP.

The ship had come from Rotterdam but authorities did not say where in China it was headed. Ranjith said it was an offence to enter a port without declaring the material, which is used to enrich uranium, the fuel for nuclear power stations and weapons.

hexafluoride Sri Lankan authorities Atomic Energy Regulatory Council Anil Ranjith

Sri Lanka expels ship carrying nuclear material for China

At least four killed, 13 injured in Quetta hotel blast

Azhar briefed about circular debt, other issues

UK pledges support on FATF

Justice Isa tells SC: ‘Answering questions will be effectively endorsing a patent illegality...’

US commission says religious freedom in India deteriorating further

Concessions from China: Economic team quizzed by WB over lack of progress

Three key UN bodies: Pakistan secures membership

China warns of further damage to ties: Australia cancels Belt and Road deals

Oman to suspend travel from Pakistan

Covid-19: govt raises red flag

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.