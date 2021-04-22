Swabi chamber, PIA sign agreement

PESHAWAR: An agreement was signed between Swabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), meant to facilitate the business community.

The agreement was reached during a visit of a three-member delegation of the national carrier, PIA to the Swabi Chamber here on Wednesday.

Saima Aslam, District Manager PIA, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, briefed the delegation of Swabi and Tehsil Topi members of the tour operators who were present on the occasion.

Senior Vice President Mohammad Babar Humayun and Federation representative Mohammad Israr signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on behalf of the Swabi Chamber. Under the agreement there is a 10 percent discount on getting tickets for overseas travel while they will also be exempted from service charges under the agreement.

