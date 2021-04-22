ANL 33.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.64%)
CM inaugurates e-abiana billing system

Recorder Report 22 Apr 2021

LAHORE: Inaugurating the e-abiana billing system, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Wednesday that the new system will save the water users from the discrepancies of the previous practice of issuing abiana on a 'parchi.'

This system is initially introduced in Khanwah, Layyah, Kasur and Sheikhupura canal divisions to substitute the 100-year-old archaic abiana system. It is designed in collaboration with Punjab Information Technology Board to be gradually enforced in whole province.

Federal Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Provincial Ministers Mohsin Leghari, Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, SMBR, secretaries of irrigation and information departments and others attended the ceremony.

Talking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said computerized bills will be issued to farmers which will be payable through nearest banks, Easypaisa, ATMs, JazzCash or e-Pay Punjab, he continued. The new facility will help the farmers along with timely recovery of abiana dues. It will also assist in maintaining the colossal irrigation system by improving recoveries, he said.

Moreover, the CM has, in principle, approved the proposal of setting up special children's village at 104 Kanal land retrieved from the squatters in Sharaqpur. He directed to finalise the proposal adding that the latest technology be used to decrease construction cost while ensuring early completion of the project.

While chairing a meeting at his office, the CM said physically challenged children will be provided sports therapy and other facilities while sports ground will be utilized for multiple purposes. He expressed the satisfaction that a provincial special education policy has been chalked out along with the introduction of an e-transfer policy for teachers of special education institutions. A special education mobile app has also been launched to help parents to get register their differently-abled child in a nearby institution, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

