BOARD MEETINGS

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 22 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                      DATE            TIME
=========================================================
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd           21-04-2021     15:30
Gillette Pakistan Limited            21-04-2021     16:00
Descon Oxychem Ltd                   21-04-2021     14:30
United Bank Limited                  21-04-2021     15:00
Synthetic Products Enterprises Ltd   21-04-2021     17:00
Trust Modaraba                       21-04-2021     11:30
United Brands Ltd                    21-04-2021     11:30
Nishat Power Limited                 21-04-2021     11:00
Shell Pakistan Ltd                   21-04-2021     12:00
BIPL Securities Limited              21-04-2021     11:00
Engro C orporation Ltd               21-04-2021     11:00
Askari Bank Limited                  22-04-2021     10:00
Pakistan Paper Products Ltd          22-04-2021     11:00
Bank Alfalah Limited                 22-04-2021     10:00
Faysal Bank Limited                  22-04-2021     12:00
Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd         22-04-2021     14:00
Agriauto Industries Ltd              22-04-2021     12:30
Emco Industries Ltd                  22-04-2021     11:30
AKD Capital Limited                  22-04-2021     11:00
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd          22-04-2021     13:00
Ismail Industries Ltd                22-04-2021     11:00
Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd         22-04-2021     12:00
Sindh Modaraba                       22-04-2021     11:00
Engro Corporation Ltd                22-04-2021     11:00
Allied Bank Limited                  22-04-2021     11:00
Fauji Cement Company Ltd             22-04-2021     14:00
MACPAC Films Ltd                     22-04-2021     13:45
Nimir Resins L imited                22-04-2021     12:00
Mian Textile Industries Ltd          22-04-2021     11:30
IBL Healthcare Limited               22-04-2021     12:00
Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd          22-04-2021     14:00
Janana De Malucho
Textile Mills Ltd                    22-04-2021     11:30
Askari Life Assurance Company Ltd    22-04-2021     12:00
JS Global Capital Ltd                22-04-2021     12:00
Babri Cotton Mills Ltd               22-04-2021     10:30
Kot Addu Power Company Ltd           23-04-2021     10:30
Maqbool Textile Mills Ltd            23-04-2021     11:30
Fauji Foods Limited                  23-04-2021     11:00
Gammon Pakistan Ltd                  23-04-2021     11:00
JS Investments Limited               23-04-2021     10:30
JS Investments Limited-Open end      23-04-2021     10:30
Bestway Cement Ltd                   23-04-2021     15:00
Nimir Industrial Chemicals Ltd       23-04-2021     12:00
Popular Islamic Modaraba             23-04-2021     10:00
Hi-Tech Lubricants Limited           23-04-2021     13:30
Pakistan Cables Ltd                  23-04-2021      9:00
International Industries L td        23-04-2021     14:30
Packages Limited                     23-04-2021     11:00
Karam Ceramics Ltd                   23-04-2021     10:00
Murree Brewery Company Ltd           23-04-2021     11:00
Ibrahim Fibres Limited               23-04-2021     16:00
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer
Healthcare Ltd                       23-04-2021     11:45
Pakistan PVC Limited                 23-04-2021     11:30
Pak Datacom Limited                  23-04-2021     10:00
Invest Capital Investment Bank Ltd   23-04-2021     10:30
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Ltd   23-04-2021     09:30
Javedan Corporation Ltd              23-04-2021     14:30
Macter International Ltd             23-04-2021     15:00
First Imrooz Modaraba                23-04-2021     10:30
Crescent Star Insurance Ltd          23-04-2021     11:00
PICIC Insurance Limited              23-04-2021     11:00
Buxly Paints Limited                 24-04-2021     11:00
Ghani Automobile Industries Ltd      24-04-2021     14:00
Ghani Value Glass Limited            24-04-2021     12:30
Ghani Glass Limited                  24-04-2021     11:30
Ecopack Limited                      24-04-2021     10:00
TPL Insurance Limited                24-04-2021     11:00
First Credit & Investment Bank Ltd   24-04-2021     12:00
D .G. Khan Cement Company Ltd        24-04-2021     11:00
Altern Energy Limited                26-04-2021     16:00
Bolan Castings Ltd                   26-04-2021     11:00
Dar-es-Salaam Textile Mills Ltd      26-04-2021     11:00
Atlas Battery Limited                26-04-2021     10:00
Rupali P olyester L td               26-04-2021     11:00
Interloop Limited                    26-04-2021     14:00
Johnson & Phillips (Pakistan) Ltd    26-04-2021     11:00
First Al-Noor Modaraba               26-04-2021     11:00
First IBL Modaraba                   26-04-2021     11:00
First Capital Equities Ltd           26-04-2021     12:00
Attock Refinery Ltd                  26-04-2021     13:00
Media Times Ltd                      26-04-2021     11:00
Kohinoor Energy Limited              26-04-2021     14:00
Clover Pakistan Ltd                  26-04-2021     14:30
Dynea Pakistan Ltd                   26-04-2021     10:00
Orient Rental Modaraba               26-04-2021     11:00
Attock Petroleum Ltd                 26-04-2021     11:45
Pakistan Oilfields Ltd               26-04-2021     15:00
Service Fabrics Ltd                  26-04-2021     10:00
National Refinery Ltd                26-04-2021     10:30
Olympia Mills Limited                26-04-2021     11:00
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd           26-04-2021     16:15
First Capital Mutual Fund-Open end   26-04-2021     13:30
GoodLuck Industries Ltd              27-04-2021     11:00
Otsuka P akistan L td                27-04-2021     10:15
Hafiz Limited                        27-04-2021     11:30
Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd           27-04-2021     11:00
The organic Meat Company Ltd         27-04-2021     10:00
Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd      27-04-2021     12:00
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd             28-04-2021     09:00
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited      28-04-2021     14:30
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd         28-04-2021     10:00
Indus Motor Company Ltd              28-04-2021     15:00
Towellers Limited                    28-04-2021     12:00
Allied Rental Modaraba               28-04-2021     08:30
Archroma Pakistan Ltd                29-04-2021     11:00
Pakistan International
Cont. Terminal Ltd                   29-04-2021     11:45
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd               29-04-2021     15:00
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Ltd         29-04-2021     14:00
The General Tyre & Rubber Co. Ltd    29-04-2021     11:00
Leiner Pak Gelatine Ltd              30-04-2021     10:00
=========================================================

BOARD MEETINGS

