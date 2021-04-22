Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
22 Apr 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd 21-04-2021 15:30
Gillette Pakistan Limited 21-04-2021 16:00
Descon Oxychem Ltd 21-04-2021 14:30
United Bank Limited 21-04-2021 15:00
Synthetic Products Enterprises Ltd 21-04-2021 17:00
Trust Modaraba 21-04-2021 11:30
United Brands Ltd 21-04-2021 11:30
Nishat Power Limited 21-04-2021 11:00
Shell Pakistan Ltd 21-04-2021 12:00
BIPL Securities Limited 21-04-2021 11:00
Engro C orporation Ltd 21-04-2021 11:00
Askari Bank Limited 22-04-2021 10:00
Pakistan Paper Products Ltd 22-04-2021 11:00
Bank Alfalah Limited 22-04-2021 10:00
Faysal Bank Limited 22-04-2021 12:00
Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd 22-04-2021 14:00
Agriauto Industries Ltd 22-04-2021 12:30
Emco Industries Ltd 22-04-2021 11:30
AKD Capital Limited 22-04-2021 11:00
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd 22-04-2021 13:00
Ismail Industries Ltd 22-04-2021 11:00
Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd 22-04-2021 12:00
Sindh Modaraba 22-04-2021 11:00
Engro Corporation Ltd 22-04-2021 11:00
Allied Bank Limited 22-04-2021 11:00
Fauji Cement Company Ltd 22-04-2021 14:00
MACPAC Films Ltd 22-04-2021 13:45
Nimir Resins L imited 22-04-2021 12:00
Mian Textile Industries Ltd 22-04-2021 11:30
IBL Healthcare Limited 22-04-2021 12:00
Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd 22-04-2021 14:00
Janana De Malucho
Textile Mills Ltd 22-04-2021 11:30
Askari Life Assurance Company Ltd 22-04-2021 12:00
JS Global Capital Ltd 22-04-2021 12:00
Babri Cotton Mills Ltd 22-04-2021 10:30
Kot Addu Power Company Ltd 23-04-2021 10:30
Maqbool Textile Mills Ltd 23-04-2021 11:30
Fauji Foods Limited 23-04-2021 11:00
Gammon Pakistan Ltd 23-04-2021 11:00
JS Investments Limited 23-04-2021 10:30
JS Investments Limited-Open end 23-04-2021 10:30
Bestway Cement Ltd 23-04-2021 15:00
Nimir Industrial Chemicals Ltd 23-04-2021 12:00
Popular Islamic Modaraba 23-04-2021 10:00
Hi-Tech Lubricants Limited 23-04-2021 13:30
Pakistan Cables Ltd 23-04-2021 9:00
International Industries L td 23-04-2021 14:30
Packages Limited 23-04-2021 11:00
Karam Ceramics Ltd 23-04-2021 10:00
Murree Brewery Company Ltd 23-04-2021 11:00
Ibrahim Fibres Limited 23-04-2021 16:00
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer
Healthcare Ltd 23-04-2021 11:45
Pakistan PVC Limited 23-04-2021 11:30
Pak Datacom Limited 23-04-2021 10:00
Invest Capital Investment Bank Ltd 23-04-2021 10:30
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Ltd 23-04-2021 09:30
Javedan Corporation Ltd 23-04-2021 14:30
Macter International Ltd 23-04-2021 15:00
First Imrooz Modaraba 23-04-2021 10:30
Crescent Star Insurance Ltd 23-04-2021 11:00
PICIC Insurance Limited 23-04-2021 11:00
Buxly Paints Limited 24-04-2021 11:00
Ghani Automobile Industries Ltd 24-04-2021 14:00
Ghani Value Glass Limited 24-04-2021 12:30
Ghani Glass Limited 24-04-2021 11:30
Ecopack Limited 24-04-2021 10:00
TPL Insurance Limited 24-04-2021 11:00
First Credit & Investment Bank Ltd 24-04-2021 12:00
D .G. Khan Cement Company Ltd 24-04-2021 11:00
Altern Energy Limited 26-04-2021 16:00
Bolan Castings Ltd 26-04-2021 11:00
Dar-es-Salaam Textile Mills Ltd 26-04-2021 11:00
Atlas Battery Limited 26-04-2021 10:00
Rupali P olyester L td 26-04-2021 11:00
Interloop Limited 26-04-2021 14:00
Johnson & Phillips (Pakistan) Ltd 26-04-2021 11:00
First Al-Noor Modaraba 26-04-2021 11:00
First IBL Modaraba 26-04-2021 11:00
First Capital Equities Ltd 26-04-2021 12:00
Attock Refinery Ltd 26-04-2021 13:00
Media Times Ltd 26-04-2021 11:00
Kohinoor Energy Limited 26-04-2021 14:00
Clover Pakistan Ltd 26-04-2021 14:30
Dynea Pakistan Ltd 26-04-2021 10:00
Orient Rental Modaraba 26-04-2021 11:00
Attock Petroleum Ltd 26-04-2021 11:45
Pakistan Oilfields Ltd 26-04-2021 15:00
Service Fabrics Ltd 26-04-2021 10:00
National Refinery Ltd 26-04-2021 10:30
Olympia Mills Limited 26-04-2021 11:00
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd 26-04-2021 16:15
First Capital Mutual Fund-Open end 26-04-2021 13:30
GoodLuck Industries Ltd 27-04-2021 11:00
Otsuka P akistan L td 27-04-2021 10:15
Hafiz Limited 27-04-2021 11:30
Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd 27-04-2021 11:00
The organic Meat Company Ltd 27-04-2021 10:00
Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd 27-04-2021 12:00
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd 28-04-2021 09:00
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited 28-04-2021 14:30
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd 28-04-2021 10:00
Indus Motor Company Ltd 28-04-2021 15:00
Towellers Limited 28-04-2021 12:00
Allied Rental Modaraba 28-04-2021 08:30
Archroma Pakistan Ltd 29-04-2021 11:00
Pakistan International
Cont. Terminal Ltd 29-04-2021 11:45
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd 29-04-2021 15:00
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Ltd 29-04-2021 14:00
The General Tyre & Rubber Co. Ltd 29-04-2021 11:00
Leiner Pak Gelatine Ltd 30-04-2021 10:00
=========================================================
