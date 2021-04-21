ANL 33.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.64%)
Pakistan

Islamic organisations to devise joint strategy to stop blasphemy, Islamophobia : Ashrafi

  • He lauded the role of Ulema and religious scholars for averting last week’s clashes between the government and certain religious elements.
APP 21 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Wednesday said the meeting of leading religious organisations of different Islamic countries would be convened in Islamabad to chalk out joint strategy to stop the incidents of blasphemy and Islamophobia.

Talking to media, he said the government has raised the issue of Islamophobia at various international fora.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has written letters to heads of various Islamic countries for adopting joint strategy on blasphemous caricatures and averting such incidents in future.

He lauded the role of Ulema and religious scholars for averting last week’s clashes between the government and certain religious elements.

Some inimical forces wanted head on collision but sane Ulema averted the same judiciously.

The resolution has been presented in the National Assembly on the issue of the French envoy’s expulsion from Pakistan over the publication of blasphemous caricatures in line with the agreement with the banned Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan ( TLP).

Lamenting opposition parliamentarians’ disappointing attitude in Lower House of the Parliament last day, he asked them to bring amendments in the resolution on envoy’s expulsion if they desire so.

islamophobia Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi

