Karachi: Thieves steal expensive car parts in a 70-second heist

A CCTV footage surfaced from Karachi’s Defense area showcases thieves making quick work of a car. The video shows two men stealing expensive parts of a vehicle parked out on the side of a road. They managed to dismantle and bag car parts in a matter of minutes.

The whole theft was wrapped up in less than a minute and a half. The CCTV footage shows the two thieves riding a motorbike stop alongside a Toyota Aqua parked on the side of a narrow street. One of the thieves gets off the bike and opens the driver’s side door with a tool of some sort.

Once the door is open, the two make quick work of the vehicle, stripping its interior. They then bag their spoils hastily, clean up, and flee the scene.

According to police, the theft took a minute and 13 seconds to be precise. Even more perturbing is the fact that all this happened in broad daylight. Police said a single panel worth Rs.60,000 was stolen from the car.

If it takes just over 60 seconds to pull the heist, no wonder they don’t need the cover of darkness. The thieves did not even bother to conceal their identity, as their faces are visible in the CCTV footage.

Street crimes have gradually picked up in the city again, from robberies to auto theft and most commonly bike snatchings are regular in Karachi’s several areas. As law enforcement authorities fail to do their job, many have resorted to vigilante justice.