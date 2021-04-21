ANL 33.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.64%)
ASC 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.76%)
ASL 23.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.63%)
AVN 91.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.31%)
BOP 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.54%)
BYCO 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.35%)
DGKC 120.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.84%)
EPCL 53.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.99%)
FCCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.82%)
FFBL 27.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.64%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.54%)
HASCOL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
HUBC 77.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
HUMNL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.01%)
JSCL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.68%)
KAPCO 39.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
LOTCHEM 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
MLCF 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.49%)
PAEL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-5.01%)
PIBTL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
POWER 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.3%)
PPL 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.7%)
PRL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.28%)
PTC 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.17%)
TRG 173.00 Increased By ▲ 7.99 (4.84%)
UNITY 32.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.36%)
BR100 4,865 Decreased By ▼ -7.01 (-0.14%)
BR30 25,552 Decreased By ▼ -33.9 (-0.13%)
KSE100 45,307 Decreased By ▼ -93.24 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,503 Decreased By ▼ -29.44 (-0.16%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,600
14824hr
Pakistan Cases
772,381
549924hr
Sindh
274,196
Punjab
276,535
Balochistan
21,127
Islamabad
70,984
KPK
108,462
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CM to complete 22 sports facilities worth Rs 173.85mn by June

  • He said the Prime Minister has also announced plans for exploring new tourism sites and developing more than 100 skiing resorts.
APP 21 Apr 2021

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Wednesday said that 22 sports facilities under Prime Minister 1000 Playground Projects of Rs. 173.85 million entered into the last stage of completion only in Peshawar.

He expressed these views while talking to APP in an exclusive talks.

The Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said that Chitral-Booni-Shandur would help in promoting the existing tourism potential.

He said the Prime Minister has also announced plans for exploring new tourism sites and developing more than 100 skiing resorts.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said with the completion of such projects, the sites would be opening up for tourists which help in bringing economic revolutions besides improving the living standard of the people based in Northern Areas.

He said exploring tourism potential would benefit the local people. He said to facilitate local and international tourists state-of-the-art resorts would be developed besides improving road links to ensure easy access to the tourists.

He said it is good that now tourists are coming in the winter season as well.

Mahmood Khan said under Prime Minister 1000 Playground Project of worth Rs 173.85 million including 22 different sports facilities only for Peshawar would be completed in June this year. He also lauded Prime Minister 1000 Playground facilities team for their hectic efforts and paid regular visits to inspect the quality of work.

Giving detail of the playing facilities, Project Director PM 1000 Playground facilities Murad Ali Mohmand said that under the supervision of Secretary Sports Abid Majeed and DG Sports Asfandyar Khattak, the team of Engineering Wing have been constantly visiting the ongoing projects and submitted report of the each of project to brief the Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan.

Murad Ali said that the projects for Peshawar included construction of a badminton hall at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women’s University, construction of climbing walls at Hayatabad Sports Complex and Peshawar Sports Complex. construction of Synthetic Tennis Court at University, construction of Synthetic Tennis Court at Islamia College University, construction of Synthetic Tennis Court at Police Line Peshawar, construction of Synthetic Tennis Courts at Parad Academy Peshawar, Central Jail Peshawar, Hayatabad Open Air Gym in Peshawar Sports Complex, first Futsal Stadium in Tahmas Stadium Peshawar, Squash Courts with construction of Squash Courts in Peshawar Qayyum Sports Complex, Flooring in Badminton Court, Synthetic Floor in Gymnasium Hall of Agricultural University Peshawar, Hayatabad Sports Complex Synthetic Floor in Gymnasium Hall, renovation of Squash Courts at Civil Officers Mess Peshawar, renovation of Gymnasium at Hayatabad Sports Complex, Synthetic Walking Track at Civil Officers Mess Peshawar and Synthetic Lawn Tennis Courts at Civil Officers Mess Peshawar.

Most of these projects have been completed, including the construction of squash courts at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University with the Open Air Gym and other projects, said PD Murad Ali Mohmand.

Murad said that all 22 projects would be completed well before June this year which will provide sports facilities to the players at their doorstep.

Mahmood Khan

CM to complete 22 sports facilities worth Rs 173.85mn by June

Govt will have to shut down major cities if current COVID-19 wave continues, warns Asad Umar

Pakistan gets elected to three key UN bodies

PM inaugurates Jalozai Housing scheme in Nowshera

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio jumps to 11.62% as third wave intensifies

India records more than 2,000 Covid deaths in 24 hours

Millions of Americans are jobless, yet firms struggle to hire

China's Xi to attend online Biden climate summit

Arab League, UN, EU and AU demand foreign forces leave Libya

Biden calls on US 'to unite as Americans' and avoid violence

EU agency says clot 'very rare' J&J vaccine side effect

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters