CM to complete 22 sports facilities worth Rs 173.85mn by June

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Wednesday said that 22 sports facilities under Prime Minister 1000 Playground Projects of Rs. 173.85 million entered into the last stage of completion only in Peshawar.

He expressed these views while talking to APP in an exclusive talks.

The Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said that Chitral-Booni-Shandur would help in promoting the existing tourism potential.

He said the Prime Minister has also announced plans for exploring new tourism sites and developing more than 100 skiing resorts.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said with the completion of such projects, the sites would be opening up for tourists which help in bringing economic revolutions besides improving the living standard of the people based in Northern Areas.

He said exploring tourism potential would benefit the local people. He said to facilitate local and international tourists state-of-the-art resorts would be developed besides improving road links to ensure easy access to the tourists.

He said it is good that now tourists are coming in the winter season as well.

Mahmood Khan said under Prime Minister 1000 Playground Project of worth Rs 173.85 million including 22 different sports facilities only for Peshawar would be completed in June this year. He also lauded Prime Minister 1000 Playground facilities team for their hectic efforts and paid regular visits to inspect the quality of work.

Giving detail of the playing facilities, Project Director PM 1000 Playground facilities Murad Ali Mohmand said that under the supervision of Secretary Sports Abid Majeed and DG Sports Asfandyar Khattak, the team of Engineering Wing have been constantly visiting the ongoing projects and submitted report of the each of project to brief the Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan.

Murad Ali said that the projects for Peshawar included construction of a badminton hall at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women’s University, construction of climbing walls at Hayatabad Sports Complex and Peshawar Sports Complex. construction of Synthetic Tennis Court at University, construction of Synthetic Tennis Court at Islamia College University, construction of Synthetic Tennis Court at Police Line Peshawar, construction of Synthetic Tennis Courts at Parad Academy Peshawar, Central Jail Peshawar, Hayatabad Open Air Gym in Peshawar Sports Complex, first Futsal Stadium in Tahmas Stadium Peshawar, Squash Courts with construction of Squash Courts in Peshawar Qayyum Sports Complex, Flooring in Badminton Court, Synthetic Floor in Gymnasium Hall of Agricultural University Peshawar, Hayatabad Sports Complex Synthetic Floor in Gymnasium Hall, renovation of Squash Courts at Civil Officers Mess Peshawar, renovation of Gymnasium at Hayatabad Sports Complex, Synthetic Walking Track at Civil Officers Mess Peshawar and Synthetic Lawn Tennis Courts at Civil Officers Mess Peshawar.

Most of these projects have been completed, including the construction of squash courts at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University with the Open Air Gym and other projects, said PD Murad Ali Mohmand.

Murad said that all 22 projects would be completed well before June this year which will provide sports facilities to the players at their doorstep.