Apr 21, 2021
Inter Milan withdraw from Super League: club

  • The Chinese-owned outfit are the first Italian side to withdraw from the 12-team project which also includes Juventus and AC Milan.
AFP 21 Apr 2021

MILAN: Inter Milan have withdrawn from the European Super League (ESL) project after the departure of all six English clubs as well as Atletico Madrid, the Italian club announced on Wednesday.

"Inter Milan confirm that the club is no longer part of the Super League project," the Serie A leaders said in a statement.

The Chinese-owned outfit are the first Italian side to withdraw from the 12-team project which also includes Juventus and AC Milan.

"We are always committed to giving fans the best football experience; innovation and inclusion are part of our DNA since our foundation," the Inter statement read.

"Our engagement with all stakeholders to improve the football industry will never change.

"Inter believes that football, like every sector of activity, must have an interest in constantly improving its competitions, to keep on exciting fans of all ages around the world, within a framework of financial sustainability.

"With this vision we look forward to carry on working together with institutions and all stakeholders for the future of the sport we all love."

The entourage of Juventus president Andrea Agnelli told AFP on Wednesday the proposed ESL can no longer exist without the six English clubs.

Replying to AFP's question whether "the Super League stops without the English clubs," the source replied in the affirmative, the day after Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal withdrew.

Three Spanish sides Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico were also involved in the project.

