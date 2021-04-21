World
UK PM Johnson welcomes guilty verdict for US policeman Chauvin
- I was appalled by the death of George Floyd and welcome this verdict," Johnson said on Twitter.
21 Apr 2021
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday welcomed the verdict finding former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of killing Black man George Floyd.
"I was appalled by the death of George Floyd and welcome this verdict," Johnson said on Twitter. "My thoughts tonight are with George Floyd's family and friends."
