Floyd family lawyer hails verdict as 'turning point in history'

MINNEAPOLIS: Civil rights attorney Ben Crump hailed the conviction Tuesday of a sacked white police officer for the murder of African-American George Floyd as a "turning point in history" for the deeply divided United States.

"Painfully earned justice has finally arrived for George Floyd's family," tweeted Crump, the Floyd family lawyer, as Derek Chauvin was found guilty in a unanimous decision by a Minneapolis jury.

"This verdict is a turning point in history and sends a clear message on the need for accountability of law enforcement. Justice for Black America is justice for all of America!"