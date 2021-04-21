Stuttggart WTA results

STUTTGART: Results from the WTA's Stuttgart clay-court tournament on Tuesday (x denotes seeding):

1st round Anna-Lena Friedsam (GER) bt Ulrikke Eikeri (NOR) 6-2, 6-0

Anett Kontaveit (EST) bt Julia Middendorf (GER) 6-2, 6-3

Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS) bt Karolina Muchova (CZE) 4-6, 6-2, 6-3

Laura Siegemund (GER) bt Mona Barthel (GER) 6-4, 3-6, 6-1

Petra Kvitova (CZE x7) bt Jennifer Brady (USA) 6-4, 6-3

Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x5) bt Shuai Zhang (CHN) 6-2, 6-2