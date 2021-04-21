Tarin shares economic overview with WB official

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin along with other ministers from government economic team Tuesday held a virtual meeting with the Managing Director (Operations), World Bank, and shared an overview of the current economic situation.

Axel van Trotsenburg, MD WB assured the bank’s support for overcoming challenges in the energy sector and lauded the socio-economic coverage extended to the marginalised sections of the society during coronavirus pandemic.

He re-affirmed the bank’s commitment to continue support for the implementation of structural reforms in the future on the occasion.

A statement issued by the Finance Division stated that Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Division Omar Ayub Khan, Minister for Power Muhammad Hammad Azhar, SAPM on Power Tabish Gauhar, SAPM on Revenue Dr Waqar Masood, secretary Finance Division, secretary Power, secretary Economic Affairs Division, chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), and other senior officers of the Finance Division participated in the meeting.

State Bank of Pakistan Governor Reza Baqir joined through a video link.

In his remarks, the finance minister stated that the World Bank has always been a source of support in pursuing reform agenda and implementing various development projects for the country.

He acknowledged the longstanding partnership and firm commitment of the World Bank as a major development partner for bringing essential reforms in priority areas including energy, fiscal and debt management, and socio-economic development.

The finance minister shared a brief overview of the current economic situation and outlined several initiatives taken to accelerate economic recovery during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pakistan converted current account deficit into surplus by adhering to a strict financial discipline.

He also highlighted measures to be taken for effective resource mobilisation, enhancing productivity, and strengthening financial management in future.

The finance minister reiterated the firm commitment of the government in undertaking reforms to achieve macroeconomic stability, build fiscal resilience, and stimulate economic recovery amid Covid-19 and in the post-Covid scenario.

The Minister for Energy, Muhammad Hammad Azhar, briefed about the efforts underway in the energy sector for bringing efficiency into the system by eliminating inefficient power plants to improve service delivery.

The SAPM on Power, Tabish Gauhar, underlined the reforms introduced in the power sector to make it dynamic and sustainable.

He reiterated the government’s firm resolve in achieving efficiency in production as well as transmission of electricity.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Division updated the World Bank MD on steps being taken to build resilient institutions as well as investment in human capital.

The finance minister thanked the MD (Operations), World Bank and his team for their continuous support and facilitation.

