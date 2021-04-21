ANL 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
Pakistan

5,445 Covid-19 cases detected, 137 deaths reported countrywide

Abdul Rasheed Azad 21 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, Tuesday, detected 5,445 Covid-19 cases by carrying out 68,002 tests, and reported 137 coronavirus deaths taking the national cases tally to 766,882 and death toll to 16,453.

According to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) here, over the past 24 hours, 4,286 coronavirus patients recovered taking the national tally of recoveries to 667,131, since the pandemic outbreak in February 2020.

According to the NCOC, the Punjab and the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) are the most Covid-19-hit areas as over the past 24 hours, the Punjab reported 104 deaths and KP 21 coronavirus deaths.

Nationwide active Covid-19 cases stand at 83,298 after the emergence of 5,445 new cases. Out of total 137 corona patients who died in the past 24 hours, 122 were under treatment in various hospitals and 15 died at respective quarantines or at their homes.

Out of the total 137 deaths that occurred during the last 24 hours, 53 died on ventilators during their treatment.

Coronavirus cases tally in Punjab has crossed the cases tally in Sindh as at present, Punjab has a total 273,566 Covid-19 cases, since the outbreak of the pandemic and Sindh is second with 273,466 cases. KPK with 107,309 Covid-19 cases is on third position, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) with70,609 cases in on fourth, Balochistan with 21,000 cases is on fifth, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) with 15,741 cases is ranked sixth, and Gilgit-Baltistan with 5,191 cases is on the lost spot.

Punjab with 7,561 Covid-19 deaths is on top followed by Sindh with 4,556 deaths of which three were reported in the past 24 hours, the KP with 2, 920 deaths of which 21 died in the past 24 hours, the ICT with 645 deaths of which three deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, the AJK with 422 deaths of which three were reported on Monday, Balochistan with 225 deaths of which two died on Monday, and G-B with 104 deaths of which one died in the past 24 hours is on the bottom of the list.

Sindh 260,678 recoveries is on top followed by Punjab with 220,514 recoveries, KP with 90,798 recoveries, the ICT with 57,316 recoveries, Balochistan with 19,812 recoveries, AJK with 13,023 recoveries, and G-B with 4,990 recoveries, since the outbreak of Covid-19.

At present, Mardan with 95 percent utilisation of ventilators is on top among the four major areas with maximum occupancy of ventilators followed by Gujranwala with 88 percent, Multan with 85 percent, and Lahore 82 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of Covid patient) were occupied in four major areas including Gujranwala 85 percent, Peshawar 72 percent, Nowshera 68 percent, and Swat 65 percent.

