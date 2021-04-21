ANL 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.41%)
ASC 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.69%)
ASL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.74%)
AVN 94.50 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (3.6%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
BYCO 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 122.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.49%)
EPCL 55.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
FFBL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
FFL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.87%)
HASCOL 9.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.47%)
HUBC 77.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
JSCL 20.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.23%)
KAPCO 40.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.28%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
MLCF 46.49 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.74%)
PAEL 36.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.58%)
PIBTL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
POWER 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
PPL 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
PRL 24.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.42%)
SILK 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
SNGP 41.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.46%)
TRG 168.31 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (2%)
UNITY 32.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.73%)
BR100 4,888 Increased By ▲ 16.68 (0.34%)
BR30 25,711 Increased By ▲ 124.86 (0.49%)
KSE100 45,510 Increased By ▲ 109.97 (0.24%)
KSE30 18,593 Increased By ▲ 59.6 (0.32%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,600
14824hr
Pakistan Cases
772,381
549924hr
Sindh
274,196
Punjab
276,535
Balochistan
21,127
Islamabad
70,984
KPK
108,462
Early trade in New York: Dollar steadies, euro strengthens

Reuters Updated 21 Apr 2021

NEW YORK: The dollar steadied on Tuesday amid a mix of gains and losses against major currencies as interest rates in the United States moved in a tight range and the outlook for vaccinations in Europe improved.

After touching its lowest level in nearly seven weeks in Asia trading, the dollar index steadied in Europe and was flat in the morning in New York at 91.0160, down 0.02%.

The euro rose 0.15% to $1.2053 and the British pound backed off 0.12% to $1.397 after gaining 1% on Monday.

The dollar has fallen in April as US bond yields retreated from the 14-month highs of 1.776% reached last month. The currency and yield declines have come as evidence mounted that the Federal Reserve would be slower about tightening monetary policy than it had appeared to the market, analysts said.

The 10-year Treasury yield was trading in a narrow range around 1.60% on Tuesday.

Against the Japanese yen, the dollar bounced to 108.822 after having broken below 108 for the first time since March 5.

The commodity-linked Norwegian crown hit its strongest since 2018 versus the dollar, and also reached its strongest since January 2020 versus the euro.

Bitcoin was up less than 1% and trading around $56,138 on Tuesday morning.

