ANL 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.78%)
ASL 24.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.63%)
AVN 91.22 Increased By ▲ 4.67 (5.4%)
BOP 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
BYCO 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.41%)
EPCL 55.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.56%)
FCCL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.06%)
FFBL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
FFL 16.16 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (6.67%)
HASCOL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.5%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.7%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.77%)
KAPCO 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.39%)
KEL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
MLCF 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.54%)
PAEL 35.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3.61%)
PIBTL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
POWER 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
PRL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.04%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.14%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.57%)
SNGP 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
TRG 165.01 Increased By ▲ 11.91 (7.78%)
UNITY 32.65 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.53%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.37%)
BR100 4,872 Increased By ▲ 49.63 (1.03%)
BR30 25,586 Increased By ▲ 447.01 (1.78%)
KSE100 45,400 Increased By ▲ 486.21 (1.08%)
KSE30 18,533 Increased By ▲ 170 (0.93%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,453
13724hr
Pakistan Cases
766,882
544524hr
Sindh
273,466
Punjab
273,566
Balochistan
21,000
Islamabad
70,609
KPK
107,309
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Tarin reiterates commitment to achieve macroeconomic stability

  • Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Division updated the World Bank MD on steps being taken to build resilient institutions as well as investment in human capital.
APP 20 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Fayyaz Ahmad Tarin on Tuesday reiterated government’s firm commitment in undertaking reforms to achieve macroeconomic stability, build fiscal resilience and stimulate economic recovery amid and post COVID-19 scenarios.

The minister during a a virtual meeting with Managing Director (Operations), World Bank, Axel van Trotsenburg, shared a brief overview of the current economic situation and outlined several initiatives taken to accelerate economic recovery during COVID-19 pandemic.

Among others, Federal Minister for Economic, Affairs Division Omar Ayub Khan; Minister for Power Muhammad, Hammad Azhar; SAPM on Power, Tabish Gauhar; SAPM on Revenue, Dr. Waqar Masood; Secretary Finance Division, Secretary Power, Secretary Economic Affairs Division, Chairman FBR and other senior officers of the Finance Division participated in the meeting.

Governor State Bank of Pakistan Reza Baqir joined through a video link, according to statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

Pakistan converted Current Account Deficit into surplus by adhering to a strict financial discipline, he said and highlighted measures to be taken for effective resource mobilization, enhancing productivity and strengthening financial management in future.

He said the World Bank had always been a source of support in pursuing reform agenda and implementing various development projects for the country. He thanked the Managing Director (Operations), World Bank (WB) and his team for their continuous support and facilitation.

He acknowledged the longstanding partnership and firm commitment of the World Bank as a major development partner for bringing essential reforms in priority areas including energy, fiscal and debt management and socio-economic development.

On the occasion, the Minister for Energy Muhammad Hammad Azhar briefed about the efforts underway in the energy sector for bringing efficiency into the system by eliminating inefficient power plants to improve service delivery.

The Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Power Tabish Gauhar underlined the reforms introduced in the power sector to make it dynamic and sustainable. He reiterated government’s firm resolve in achieving efficiency in production as well as transmission of electricity.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Division updated the World Bank Managing Director (MD) on steps being taken to build resilient institutions as well as investment in human capital.

On the occasion, the MD WB reiterated support for overcoming challenges in the energy sector and lauded the socio-economic coverage extended to the marginalized sections of the society during Coronavirus pandemic.

He re-affirmed bank’s commitment to continue support for the implementation of structural reforms in future on the occasion.

World Bank COVID Shaukat Tarin macroeconomic stability

Tarin reiterates commitment to achieve macroeconomic stability

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan's chief Saad Hussain Rizvi released from jail

PM Khan shares 2020 letter urging Muslim states to counter Islamophobia collectively

FM Qureshi leaves for Iran after winding up three-day UAE visit

UAE extends $ 2bn loan repayment period for Pakistan

Expulsion of French envoy: Govt summons NA session today

UK unemployment dips to 4.9%: official data

Govt to present resolution in NA for expulsion of French envoy: Sheikh Rashid

CO2 emissions set to surge, IEA warns

EU to rule on J&J shot safety as raging virus wave grips India

J&J Covid vaccine manufacturing halted at plant that ruined doses

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters