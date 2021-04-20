Corona claims lives of doctor, nurse

PESHAWAR: The corona infection Tuesday claimed lives of another doctor and a female nurse taking the toll to 61 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the third wave of epidemic.

According to the Provincial Doctors Association, Dr. Khair Mohammad Burki was at Corona ICU, RMI Hospital from the last several days and succumbed to the infection last night.

Dr. Khair Mohammad Burki was also a former MSDHQ Hospital Tank and former DMS Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar.

His funeral prayer was offered at his native village Tank.

Meanwhile Nazia Sahiba, a senior nursing officer of HMC Hospital Peshawar also embraced martyrdom while fighting corona infection.

According to the Chairman Nursing Alliance, she was on ventilator at ICU HMC Hospital, Hayatabad from last several days her funeral prayer offered at her native village Nowshera Road, Tehsil Charsadda.