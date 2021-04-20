ANL 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.78%)
ASL 24.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.63%)
AVN 91.22 Increased By ▲ 4.67 (5.4%)
BOP 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
BYCO 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.41%)
EPCL 55.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.56%)
FCCL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.06%)
FFBL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
FFL 16.16 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (6.67%)
HASCOL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.5%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.7%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.77%)
KAPCO 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.39%)
KEL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
MLCF 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.54%)
PAEL 35.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3.61%)
PIBTL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
POWER 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
PRL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.04%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.14%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.57%)
SNGP 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
TRG 165.01 Increased By ▲ 11.91 (7.78%)
UNITY 32.65 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.53%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.37%)
BR100 4,872 Increased By ▲ 49.63 (1.03%)
BR30 25,586 Increased By ▲ 447.01 (1.78%)
KSE100 45,400 Increased By ▲ 486.21 (1.08%)
KSE30 18,533 Increased By ▲ 170 (0.93%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,453
13724hr
Pakistan Cases
766,882
544524hr
Sindh
273,466
Punjab
273,566
Balochistan
21,000
Islamabad
70,609
KPK
107,309
Indian shares reverse course to end lower as restriction worries return

  • The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.44% to 14,296.4, while the S&P BSE Sensex lost 0.51% to end at 47,705.80.
  • Leading the losses, IT stocks fell 1.4% as HCL Technologies dropped 3.4%.
Reuters 20 Apr 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares gave up gains to end lower on Tuesday as investors locked in profits in IT services stocks, while fears of more economic pain from coronavirus lockdowns also weighed on sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.44% to 14,296.4, while the S&P BSE Sensex lost 0.51% to end at 47,705.80.

The two indexes have retreated 6.9% and 8.7%, respectively, from record highs hit in February as surging COVID-19 cases threaten to stifle a nascent economic recovery.

India's daily COVID-19 cases retreated from record levels on Tuesday, but it reported 1,761 deaths overnight, its highest daily toll.

"The enthusiasm about extending vaccines to all adults died out as other realities came to the fore ... there is also a fear that as elections wind up, restrictions may get stricter," said Anita Gandhi, director at Arihant Capital Markets.

The Indian government said on Monday it would let all citizens over the age of 18 have COVID-19 vaccinations from May 1 and would waive customs duty on vaccine imports as the country's healthcare system struggled to provide for patients.

Leading the losses, IT stocks fell 1.4% as HCL Technologies dropped 3.4%.

"Tech stocks have enjoyed good price momentum and a few heavyweights recently reported results that were in line with expectations ... so we can expect some routine profit taking and tepid share performance," Gandhi said.

Consumer goods stocks lost 0.6% to fall for a second straight session, with Hindustan Unilever Ltd down 1.7%.

Financial stocks ended 0.6% lower, with Housing Development Finance Corp dropping 3.3% and declining the most on the benchmark index.

Meanwhile, pharmaceutical stocks rose 1.3%, with Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd soaring 3.6% amid rising demand for medical supplies and testing services.

Auto stocks also advanced, with Maruti Suzuki India Ltd adding 2%.

