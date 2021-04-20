ANL 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan's chief Saad Hussain Rizvi released from jail

  • He has been released from Kot Lakhpat jail.
  • He was arrested on April 12 by Lahore police.
  • The government will present a resolution on the expulsion of the French ambassador in the National Assembly today, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid announced.
Aisha Mahmood 20 Apr 2021

Proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Chief Saad Hussain Rizvi was released on Tuesday from Kot Lakhpat jail.

The public relations officer of the Punjab prisons department confirmed the TLP chief's release to DAWN. The TLP chief was arrested on April 12 by the Lahore police after he demanded that the government expel the ambassador of France over blasphemous caricatures depicting Holy Prophet (Peace be Upon Him).

Protests erupted across the country after his arrest. A violent clash between the officials and TLP resulted in the injury of hundreds of protesters and policemen across the country.

The government had later banned the TLP for challenging the writ of the state. "Our govt only took action against TLP under our anti-terrorist law when they challenged the writ of the state and used street violence & attacking the public & law enforcers,"Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

The government is currently engaging with the workers of the TLP who have been holding anti-France protests for more than a week.

The TLP has demanded that the government expel the French ambassador over President Emmanuel Macron's backing of blasphemous sketches of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), the release of their party chief as well as other workers and the removal of the ban on the party.

Today, the government will present a resolution on the expulsion of the French ambassador in the National Assembly, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid announced.

