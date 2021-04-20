Markets
Brent oil biased to revisit Monday low of $66.17
SINGAPORE: Brent oil is biased to revisit its Monday low of $66.17 per barrel, as it looks shaky around a resistance at $67.14.
The resistance is a 61.8% retracement, which generally works as the ultimate target of a bounce. It triggered a shallow correction to $66.17, which has been almost reversed.
The reversal looks like more a part of the correction from $67.38 than a continuation of the uptrend. A rise above $67.66 may be extended into the range of $68.42-$68.76.
On the daily chart, the trend seems to be developing within a rising channel, which suggests a fall towards $62.91.
Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.
