Brent oil biased to revisit Monday low of $66.17

SINGAPORE: Brent oil is biased to revisit its Monday low of $66.17 per barrel, as it looks shaky around a resistance at $67.14.

The resistance is a 61.8% retracement, which generally works as the ultimate target of a bounce. It triggered a shallow correction to $66.17, which has been almost reversed.

The reversal looks like more a part of the correction from $67.38 than a continuation of the uptrend. A rise above $67.66 may be extended into the range of $68.42-$68.76.

On the daily chart, the trend seems to be developing within a rising channel, which suggests a fall towards $62.91.

