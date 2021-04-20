Markets
Hong Kong stocks open lower after Wall Street retreat
20 Apr 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks were down at the open on Tuesday after Wall Street equities pulled back from record levels overnight.
The Hang Seng Index was down 0.49 percent, or 143.35 points, to 28,962.80.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.30 percent, or 10.40 points, to 3,467.15, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange sagged 0.30 percent, or 6.93 points, to 2,267.43.
