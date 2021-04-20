ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.43%)
ASC 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.37%)
ASL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.92%)
AVN 86.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.86%)
BOP 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
BYCO 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.79%)
DGKC 122.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.53%)
EPCL 56.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-2.75%)
FCCL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.54%)
FFBL 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.78%)
FFL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.07%)
HASCOL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.5%)
HUBC 77.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.6%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
JSCL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.57%)
KAPCO 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.13%)
KEL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.92%)
MLCF 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.87%)
PAEL 34.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.56%)
PIBTL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.45%)
POWER 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.62%)
PPL 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.05%)
PRL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.71%)
PTC 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.93%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (11.11%)
SNGP 41.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.96%)
TRG 153.10 Decreased By ▼ -12.00 (-7.27%)
UNITY 30.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.82%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (8.33%)
BR100 4,822 Decreased By ▼ -52.4 (-1.08%)
BR30 25,139 Decreased By ▼ -561.69 (-2.19%)
KSE100 44,914 Decreased By ▼ -392.06 (-0.87%)
KSE30 18,363 Decreased By ▼ -174.88 (-0.94%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,316
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
761,437
515224hr
Sindh
272,729
Punjab
270,338
Balochistan
20,940
Islamabad
70,079
KPK
106,500
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Imran Farooq murder case: IHC takes up appeals of three convicts

Terence J Sigamony 20 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), Monday, took up appeals of three convicts in Imran Farooq murder case.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Babar Sattar heard the appeals filed by the three convicts including Khalid Shamim, Moazzam Ali and Mohsin Ali challenging an anti-terrorism court’s verdict dated June 18, 2020, that had sentenced them to life imprisonment.

The convicts – Khalid Shamim, Moazzam Ali, and Mohsin Ali – filed appeals through their counsel, and requested the high court to strike down the verdict and order their release.

They made the state and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) as respondent in the appeals.

On June 18, 2020, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad had sentenced the appellants to life imprisonment in the high-profile murder case of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Dr Imran Farooq.

They were also imposed a fine of Rs1.2 million each.

During the hearing, Mohsin’s lawyer partially completed his arguments.

He said that a key eyewitness did not identify his client in the case.

At this, the IHC chief justice asked that if a sketch issued by the London police did not match with Mohsin Ali.

He called for a photo of Mohsin Ali to be presented to the court, and adjourned the hearing till Tuesday (today).

In his appeal, Mohsin informed that the ATC judge had convicted him despite the fact that evidence with the prosecution was insufficient to connect him with the crime.

He contended that he had been implicated in the case because of some banking transactions. He added that being a businessman, he had done several banking transactions with different individuals and entities.

The appellant maintained that it was an admitted fact that he was not present at the crime scene at the time of the murder of Dr Farooq.

The Counter-Terrorism Wing (CTW) of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) registered a first information report (FIR) alleging that the assassination of Dr Farooq was the result of a conspiracy hatched in the United Kingdom and Pakistan by Altaf Hussain, founder of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, Muhammad Anwar, senior member of the MQM, and Iftikhar Hussain.

As a result of the conspiracy, Khalid Shamim and Moazzam Ali facilitated and sent Muhammad Kashif Khan Kamran, along with Syed Mohsin Ali, to the United Kingdom to kill Dr Imran Farooq.

Dr Farooq was killed in Green Lane, Edgeware area of London, on September 16, 2010.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

IHC MQM Islamabad High Court FIA Altaf hussain Anti Terrorism Court Athar Minallah murder case Imran Farooq

Imran Farooq murder case: IHC takes up appeals of three convicts

Third round of talks with TLP under way

EU agrees to new plan for bolstering Indo-Pacific ties

Cabinet to meet today

Govt reopens talks with TLP; 11 cops released

SECP to start concept of 'direct listing' of cos

Russian traders meet PM

Tarin gets briefing from PBS

Jul-Mar FDI plunges 35pc YoY

First Chinese industry lays foundation in Rashakai SEZ

NAB decides to auction off all properties of Nawaz

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.