Covid-19 SOPs: NA speaker decides to issue limited press cards

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, on Monday, chaired the meeting of the House Advisory Committee ahead of the session of the National Assembly and reviewed the agenda of the day. The meeting presided over by the speaker decided to strictly follow the coronavirus SOPs and limited press cards would be issued due to coronavirus pandemic.

The ongoing session would undertake legislation of the public importance issue as well as question-hour session and the calling attention notice. The advisory committee also decided that visitor's galleries would remain close and visitor cards would not be issued consequent to the rapid increase in coronavirus cases.

