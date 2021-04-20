ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.43%)
ASC 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.37%)
ASL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.92%)
AVN 86.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.86%)
BOP 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
BYCO 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.79%)
DGKC 122.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.53%)
EPCL 56.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-2.75%)
FCCL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.54%)
FFBL 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.78%)
FFL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.07%)
HASCOL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.5%)
HUBC 77.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.6%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
JSCL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.57%)
KAPCO 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.13%)
KEL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.92%)
MLCF 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.87%)
PAEL 34.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.56%)
PIBTL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.45%)
POWER 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.62%)
PPL 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.05%)
PRL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.71%)
PTC 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.93%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (11.11%)
SNGP 41.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.96%)
TRG 153.10 Decreased By ▼ -12.00 (-7.27%)
UNITY 30.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.82%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (8.33%)
BR100 4,822 Decreased By ▼ -52.4 (-1.08%)
BR30 25,139 Decreased By ▼ -561.69 (-2.19%)
KSE100 44,914 Decreased By ▼ -392.06 (-0.87%)
KSE30 18,363 Decreased By ▼ -174.88 (-0.94%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,316
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
761,437
515224hr
Sindh
272,729
Punjab
270,338
Balochistan
20,940
Islamabad
70,079
KPK
106,500
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sindh reports 737 new cases of Covid-19

Recorder Report 20 Apr 2021

KARACHI: As many as three more patients of Covid-19 died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,556 and 737 new cases emerged when 14,109 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Monday. He added that 3 more patients of Covid-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,556 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

Shah said that 14,109 samples were tested which detected 737 cases that constituted 5.2 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 3,487,616 tests have been conducted against which 273,465 cases were diagnosed, of them 95.3 percent or 260,679 patients have recovered, including 351 overnight.

The CM said that currently 8,230 patients were under treatment, of them 7,818 were in home isolation, 9 at isolation centres and 403 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 372 patients was stated to be critical, including 42 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 737 new cases, 398 have been detected from Karachi, including 227 from East, 87 South, 57 Malir, 17 Korangi, 8 Central and 2 from district West. Hyderabad has 102, Shikarpur 58, Larkana 39, Kamber 15, Thatta 13, Matiari, Shaheed Benazirabad and Nausheroferoze 12 each, Sujawal 11, Ghotki and Tando Allahyar 9 each, Dadu and Jacobabad 8 each, Badin and Jamshoro 7 each, Tando Muhammad Khan 5, Khairpur, Sukkur and Mirpurkhas 3 each, Sanghar 2, Umerkot 1. Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Syed Murad Ali Shah COVID19 COVID cases covid death

Sindh reports 737 new cases of Covid-19

Third round of talks with TLP under way

EU agrees to new plan for bolstering Indo-Pacific ties

Cabinet to meet today

Govt reopens talks with TLP; 11 cops released

SECP to start concept of 'direct listing' of cos

Russian traders meet PM

Tarin gets briefing from PBS

Jul-Mar FDI plunges 35pc YoY

First Chinese industry lays foundation in Rashakai SEZ

NAB decides to auction off all properties of Nawaz

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.