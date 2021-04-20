ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.43%)
ASC 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.37%)
ASL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.92%)
AVN 86.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.86%)
BOP 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
BYCO 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.79%)
DGKC 122.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.53%)
EPCL 56.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-2.75%)
FCCL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.54%)
FFBL 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.78%)
FFL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.07%)
HASCOL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.5%)
HUBC 77.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.6%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
JSCL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.57%)
KAPCO 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.13%)
KEL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.92%)
MLCF 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.87%)
PAEL 34.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.56%)
PIBTL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.45%)
POWER 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.62%)
PPL 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.05%)
PRL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.71%)
PTC 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.93%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (11.11%)
SNGP 41.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.96%)
TRG 153.10 Decreased By ▼ -12.00 (-7.27%)
UNITY 30.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.82%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (8.33%)
BR100 4,822 Decreased By ▼ -52.4 (-1.08%)
BR30 25,139 Decreased By ▼ -561.69 (-2.19%)
KSE100 44,914 Decreased By ▼ -392.06 (-0.87%)
KSE30 18,363 Decreased By ▼ -174.88 (-0.94%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,316
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
761,437
515224hr
Sindh
272,729
Punjab
270,338
Balochistan
20,940
Islamabad
70,079
KPK
106,500
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Removing transformers on non-payment: PAC body for inquiry against Discos staff

Recorder Report 20 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: A sub-committee of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), on Monday, directed conducting an inquiry against the staff of the DISCOs involved in removing transformers on non-payment of dues, and also make it mandatory for the lower staff to declare their assets annually.

Noor Alam, convened the meeting of the committee to examine the audit reports of the Energy Ministry (Power Division). The convener asked the officials of the DISCOs to submit details of the SDOs, superintendents and linemen working on same stations for last three years.

The committee further directed to transfer all those lower staff working on a post for more than three years. At one point, the convener remarked it was against the law that the DISCOs officials removed transformers on non payment instead of disconnection of power supply.

He said the DISCOs were paid for transformers. He asked the NAB officials to look into the matter who removed transformers on what grounds in the past. He further said that the DISCOs suspended supply of power and the people bashed parliamentarians.

He said the officials of DISCOs should stop the practice of removing transformers on non payment. The committee also took up the matter related to hiring of consultants and sub engineers against laid down criteria in NESPAK. The committee asked the secretary power to complete the on-going inquiry on the subject within 15 days and submit a report to the committee.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

DISCOS Power Division PAC Public Accounts Committee NESPAK

