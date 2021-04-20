Removing transformers on non-payment: PAC body for inquiry against Discos staff

ISLAMABAD: A sub-committee of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), on Monday, directed conducting an inquiry against the staff of the DISCOs involved in removing transformers on non-payment of dues, and also make it mandatory for the lower staff to declare their assets annually.

Noor Alam, convened the meeting of the committee to examine the audit reports of the Energy Ministry (Power Division). The convener asked the officials of the DISCOs to submit details of the SDOs, superintendents and linemen working on same stations for last three years.

The committee further directed to transfer all those lower staff working on a post for more than three years. At one point, the convener remarked it was against the law that the DISCOs officials removed transformers on non payment instead of disconnection of power supply.

He said the DISCOs were paid for transformers. He asked the NAB officials to look into the matter who removed transformers on what grounds in the past. He further said that the DISCOs suspended supply of power and the people bashed parliamentarians.

He said the officials of DISCOs should stop the practice of removing transformers on non payment. The committee also took up the matter related to hiring of consultants and sub engineers against laid down criteria in NESPAK. The committee asked the secretary power to complete the on-going inquiry on the subject within 15 days and submit a report to the committee.

