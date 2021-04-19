ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.43%)
Pakistan

Govt taking actions against mafias without discrimination: Zartaj

  • Zartaj Gul said former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif being an absconder should come back the country to face corruption cases instead of enjoying luxurious lives in London.
APP Updated 19 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir on Monday said the government was taking solid actions against mafias without any discrimination and nobody could escape from punishment.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed from day one to continue the ongoing accountability process across the board against the corrupts and plunderers to wipe out the menace of corruption and money laundering from the country, she said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) being a political party was constituted in the name of justice and accountability against looters and its government was intended to take all the laundering cases into logical conclusion.

She claimed the previous governments of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had not only supported the mafia, but also given subsidies on the sugar to facilitate them.

Zartaj Gul said former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif being an absconder should come back the country to face corruption cases instead of enjoying luxurious lives in London.

Replying to a question, she said the prime minister through his address had taken into confidence and on-board to the whole nation regarding the matter of Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) riots.

“Imran Khan has comprehensively raised Islamphobia issue in United Nation General Assembly (UNGA) and others fora,” she added.

