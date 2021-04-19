Business & Finance
Dutch telecoms watchdog to investigate Huawei access to KPN networks
19 Apr 2021
AMSTERDAM: A Dutch telecommunications watchdog said on Monday it had begun an investigation after a report in Dutch newspaper De Volkskant that said Huawei employees may have had improper access to KPN NV's networks in 2010.
KPN said that it is not aware of any improper access by Huawei employees, and Huawei, the biggest supplier of equipment for KPN's 4G mobile networks, denied the report.
The Agentschap Telecom said in a statement it would also check whether KPN's current security measures are adequate and issue first findings "in about a month".
