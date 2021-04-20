ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.43%)
ASC 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.37%)
ASL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.92%)
AVN 86.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.86%)
BOP 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
BYCO 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.79%)
DGKC 122.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.53%)
EPCL 56.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-2.75%)
FCCL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.54%)
FFBL 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.78%)
FFL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.07%)
HASCOL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.5%)
HUBC 77.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.6%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
JSCL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.57%)
KAPCO 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.13%)
KEL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.92%)
MLCF 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.87%)
PAEL 34.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.56%)
PIBTL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.45%)
POWER 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.62%)
PPL 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.05%)
PRL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.71%)
PTC 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.93%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (11.11%)
SNGP 41.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.96%)
TRG 153.10 Decreased By ▼ -12.00 (-7.27%)
UNITY 30.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.82%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (8.33%)
BR100 4,822 Decreased By ▼ -52.4 (-1.08%)
BR30 25,139 Decreased By ▼ -561.69 (-2.19%)
KSE100 44,914 Decreased By ▼ -392.06 (-0.87%)
KSE30 18,363 Decreased By ▼ -174.88 (-0.94%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,316
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
761,437
515224hr
Sindh
272,729
Punjab
270,338
Balochistan
20,940
Islamabad
70,079
KPK
106,500
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Petrol prices: More relief – less taxes

BR Research 20 Apr 2021

Pakistan rupee averaged the lowest since July 2019 in the first fortnight of April 2021. Much improved currency made matters easier for the government to lower the petroleum prices. Benchmark Arab Gulf crude oil averaged $70/bbl for the reference period, higher by 1.6 percent, which was offset by a similar increase in the rupee value over the greenback – allowing the government to lower the prices further, without having to adjust taxes further downward.

This was one of the very rare occasions where petroleum product prices were lowered despite increase in reference crude oil prices. Previously, the government had maintained the practice of maintaining the prices b adjusting levies or passing it on. These are clear enough signs that inflation concerns are greater today than they ever were and chasing lofty Petroleum Levy target is no more in the scheme of things.

Recall that the PL collection was on song till 1HFY20, as the government had pocketed 60 percent of the rather aggressive annual target of Rs450 billion. Growing inflation concerns have since, slowed down the PL collection, which was the lowest last month, and by the look of things, the pace will remain slow in the remaining four revisions of the fiscal year.

In all likelihood, the annual PL target will be missed by Rs40-50 billion, which is not a huge concern, especially looking at the optimistic nature of the target when it was announced. Much will depend on the consumption pattern, which may face challenges in the short-term given the pandemic situation worsening by the day.

It is therefore, rather surprising that the authorities have committed Rs511 billion in lieu of PL collection for FY20. There is no way the government is even going to get anywhere close to that, which is why doubts have been raised over the seriousness of the government’s commitment to the IMF, in matters other than petroleum.

Every day that passed by is another day closer to the next general elections, and that is where the rather absurd PL collection target of Rs607 billion for FY22, makes even lesser sense. For that to happen, the PL will consistently have to be maxed out at Rs30/ltr for both the key products, also hoping that the demand increases by 10 percent year-on-year. All this while the aim is to curb inflationary pressures. It just does not add up.

Crude Oil inflation petrol prices Oil prices Petroleum prices petroleum levy Arab Gulf crude oil

Petrol prices: More relief – less taxes

Third round of talks with TLP under way

EU agrees to new plan for bolstering Indo-Pacific ties

Cabinet to meet today

Govt reopens talks with TLP; 11 cops released

SECP to start concept of 'direct listing' of cos

Russian traders meet PM

Tarin gets briefing from PBS

Jul-Mar FDI plunges 35pc YoY

First Chinese industry lays foundation in Rashakai SEZ

NAB decides to auction off all properties of Nawaz

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters