FM Qureshi says no meeting scheduled with Indian counterpart in UAE

  • He said the purpose of the visit to the UAE is to further strengthen the existing ties between the Muslim two countries.
  • The top leadership of ISI and RAW had also held a secret meeting in the UAE in January this year that led to a ceasefire on the Kashmir border.
BR Web Desk 19 Apr 2021

Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, has denied the rumors regarding a speculated meeting with his Indian counterpart during his visit to the UAE.

The rumor was rife that after successful talks at the military level, the two countries will officially meet at the diplomatic and ministerial levels to carry forward the peace talks. The fact that the first meeting between the top-level leadership of ISI and RAW also took place in the UAE in January, further strengthened the idea.

However, Shah Mahmood Qureshi was categorical on the issue. The foreign minister, who is currently in the Gulf country on an official visit, told the media that he has ‘no meeting in his schedule with Indian foreign minister in UAE.’

“Pakistan attaches great importance to its fraternal relations with the United Arab Emirates,” Shah Mahmood Qureshi said, adding that his purpose of the visit is to further strengthen the existing ties between the two countries.

The Foreign Minister arrived in the UAE on Saturday where he held talks with his counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other UAE dignitaries.

The minister also discussed all areas of bilateral cooperation with the UAE’s leadership including collaboration in trade and investment, job opportunities for Pakistanis, and the welfare of the Pakistani Diaspora.

Earlier, he attended an iftar dinner hosted by Pakistan Business Council Dubai the other day and expressed pleasure that Pakistan’s economic diplomacy is yielding positive results despite the Covid-19 pandemic. “Pakistan’s bilateral relations with the UAE are improving day by day,” he added.

