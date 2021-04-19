Finance Minister Tarin kicks off budget preperation

Shaukat Tarin has assumed his responsibilities as the country’s Finance and Revenue Minister from today (Monday) onwards.

Talking to the media, the Pakistani banker said that today is my first day in the Ministry of Finance, to which he is returning after 11 years.

Tarin said that he will announce his priorities very soon and has started the preparation of the upcoming budget. Tarin informed that he has taken a briefing from the Ministry of Finance on the budget and also a briefing on economic issues within two hours.

The Finance Minister said that there are many plans to improve the economy, which will be revealed to the media.

On Friday, Shaukat Tarin was appointed as the fourth Finance and Revenue Minister to head Ministry of Finance (MoF) in less than three years ahead of the budget for the next fiscal year.

Tarin, who had also served as Finance Minister during Pakistan People’s Party-led government in 2009-10, was the first choice of Prime Minister Khan after removal of Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh to deal with the challenges of growth, revenue and reforms during the remaining period of the government. However, Hammad Azhar was given the additional charge of Minister for Finance and Revenue on March 31st.

Earlier, in a meeting with the Prime Minister the Finance Minister reportedly stated that 6 to 7 percent GDP growth was critical to dealing with the unemployment as well as other economic challenges. The premier is said to have expressed full faith in Tarin.