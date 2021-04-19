World
Thailand reports 1,390 new coronavirus infections, 3 new deaths
- Three deaths were reported.
19 Apr 2021
BANGKOK: Thailand reported 1,390 new coronavirus cases on Monday, slowing from six days of record highs, amid a third wave of infections in the Southeast Asian country.
Three deaths were reported. The new cases took the total number of infections to 43,742, with 104 deaths.
PM says some religious, political parties ‘misusing’ Islam, vows campaign to prevent blasphemous acts
Thailand reports 1,390 new coronavirus infections, 3 new deaths
All policemen taken hostage by TLP released: Sheikh Rashid
Mufti Muneeb announces nationwide shutter down strike in TLP support today
EU foreign ministers to meet on Navalny health as tensions with Russia soar
Canadian govt to send support to virus-hit province
Pakistan reports 5,152 new COVID-19 cases, 73 deaths in 24 hours
Tarin, PM take stock of economy
12 police, rangers taken hostage by banned TLP
PC decides to hire advisor consortium to carry out analysis of each Disco
US, China commit to climate cooperation
No talks under way with banned outfit: Rashid
Read more stories
Comments