ANL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.88%)
ASC 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.17%)
ASL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.96%)
AVN 88.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.55%)
BOP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
BYCO 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.78%)
DGKC 121.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.1%)
EPCL 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.06%)
FCCL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.17%)
FFBL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.22%)
FFL 15.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.09%)
HASCOL 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
HUBC 78.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.92%)
KAPCO 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1%)
KEL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 16.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.23%)
MLCF 46.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.76%)
PAEL 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PPL 85.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.87%)
PRL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.09%)
PTC 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.52%)
SILK 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.38%)
SNGP 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.79%)
TRG 162.84 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-1.37%)
UNITY 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (9.62%)
BR100 4,849 Decreased By ▼ -25.02 (-0.51%)
BR30 25,516 Decreased By ▼ -184.42 (-0.72%)
KSE100 45,148 Decreased By ▼ -157.48 (-0.35%)
KSE30 18,463 Decreased By ▼ -75.2 (-0.41%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,316
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
761,437
515224hr
Sindh
272,729
Punjab
270,338
Balochistan
20,940
Islamabad
70,079
KPK
106,500
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar pinned near one-month low amid subdued US yields

  • The bitcoin rout also followed a decision on Friday by Turkey's central bank to ban the use of cryptocurrencies for purchases.
Reuters 19 Apr 2021

TOKYO: The dollar was pinned near a one-month low to major peers on Monday, with Treasury yields hovering near the lowest in five weeks, after the US Federal Reserve reiterated its view that any spike in inflation was likely to be temporary.

The safe-haven greenback was also held down by improved risk sentiment amid a rally in global stocks to record highs.

Bitcoin nursed losses from Sunday, when it plunged by as much as 14% to $51,541, which a report attributed to news of a power outage in China. It last traded around $57,020.

The dollar index, which tracks the currency against six rivals, was at 91.684, not far from the low of 91.484 marked last week, a level not seen since March 18.

The greenback bought 108.74 yen, near the lowest since March 24.

The euro changed hands at $1.19565, near the highest since March 4.

"The fixed income market will dominate my world this week," with the risk currently skewed to further yield declines, pressuring the dollar, Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Markets Ltd, a foreign exchange broker based in Melbourne, wrote in a client note.

Wall Street's gains amid low volatility "should keep USD rallies contained and attract further USD sellers," he wrote.

Benchmark 10-year yields could fall to as low as 1.47%, from around 1.56% currently, according to Weston.

Key technical points are 91.30, the March 18 low, for the dollar index, and $1.2000 for euro, which could trigger a run to $1.22, he said.

The 10-year Treasury yield sank to as low as 1.5280% last week, from a more-than-one-year high of 1.7760% at the end of last month, reducing the appeal of the United States as an investment.

The S&P 500 closed at a record high on Friday, extending a rally in global stocks.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on CNBC on Friday that the US economy "is ready to rip" as vaccinations continue and activity picks up, but a rise in inflation is likely to be transitory, echoing comments from other Fed officials including Chair Jerome Powell over the past week.

Bitcoin continued its retreat from the record high of $64,895.22 reached on April 14 with its weekend plunge.

Data website CoinMarketCap cited a blackout in China's Xinjiang region, which reportedly powers a lot of bitcoin mining, for the selloff.

Analysts at National Australia Bank cited "speculation in several online reports" that the US Treasury may crack down on money laundering within digital currencies for the sharp move lower.

The bitcoin rout also followed a decision on Friday by Turkey's central bank to ban the use of cryptocurrencies for purchases.

Despite recent weakness, the world's most popular cryptocurrency remains up 97% in 2021, after more than quadrupling last year.

China Yuan Yen Australian Dollar bitcoin Dollar US dollar

Dollar pinned near one-month low amid subdued US yields

Mufti Muneeb announces nationwide shutter down strike in TLP support today

EU foreign ministers to meet on Navalny health as tensions with Russia soar

Canadian govt to send support to virus-hit province

Pakistan reports 5,152 new COVID-19 cases, 73 deaths in 24 hours

Tarin, PM take stock of economy

12 police, rangers taken hostage by banned TLP

PC decides to hire advisor consortium to carry out analysis of each Disco

US, China commit to climate cooperation

No talks under way with banned outfit: Rashid

Commencement of IX to XII classes allowed from today

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters