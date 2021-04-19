ANL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.92%)
PEDO sacks HPP project director over poor performance

Recorder Report 19 Apr 2021

PESHAWAR: Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) has sacked Project Director (PD) Karora Hydro Power Project over poor performance while three other PDs have been issued show-cause notices over slow utilization of funds allocated for energy sector projects.

According to notifications issued by Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO), the Project Director of the 11.8MW Karora Hydro Power Project (district Shangla), Ijaz Shinwari has been removed from his post over poor performance and his employment contract has also been suspended.

Similarly, the Project Directors of 84MW Mataltan and 157MW Madiyan Hydro Power Project, district Swat and 69MW Lavi Hydropower Project, district Chitral have also been issued show-cause notices over showing laxity in the utilization of funds allocated for these projects.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PEDO, Engineer Naeem Khan has warned the staff working on energy projects against laxity and negligence in performance of their duties. He has said that energy projects should be completed within their specified time frame in any circumstances.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

HPP PEDO Karora Hydro Power Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization PDs

