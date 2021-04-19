China's March diesel exports hover near record level

BEIJING: China's diesel exports in March hovered near a record level, data showed on Sunday, as companies battled to ease brimming domestic inventories.

Diesel shipments totalled 2.81 million tonnes last month, versus previous monthly record at 2.83 million tonnes in March 2020, data from the General Administration of Chinese Customs showed.

Exports of gasoline, however, eased 14.6% from a year earlier to 1.56 million tonnes, compared with 1.83 million tonnes in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic had dampened Chinese demand for the motor fuel. Jet fuel exports fell 51.6% on year to 0.71 million tonnes as international flights remain in the doldrums, although domestic air travel is strong.