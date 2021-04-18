Froome ready to move up a gear in Tour of the Alps

MILAN: Multiple Tour de France winner Chris Froome warns he is ready to move up a gear after a slow start at his new Israel Start-Up Nation team in the Tour of the Alps starting Monday.

Froome, 35, is working his way back after being seriously injured in a high-speed crash in 2019 that threatened to end his career.

The British rider finished 47th in his first race for his new team, the UAE Tour, in February and 81st at the Tour of Catalonia last month.

But Froome thinks he can hit form in the Alps between Austria and Italy, to build towards his major goal, a record-equalling fifth Tour de France title after 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017.

"Even though it was a difficult week for me personally, I feel my form has grown, which gives me confidence looking forward," said Froome after the Spanish race.

"From a team point of view, it was great to see everyone rowing in the same direction.

"Even though we are a newly-formed group, we are rapidly developing a sense of belonging."

Ireland's Dan Martin is Froome's team leader in the five-stage race through southern Austria and northern Italy.

"Having Chris in the team has inspired us all to step up and improve, including myself," said Martin, who skipped the Ardennes Classics he has won in the past to compete for the first time in the Alps.

"I'm excited to race with him again and I'm sure we can make a good team.

"With our combined experience, tactically we'll be strong and the race is of course an important step for both of us as Chris continues improving towards the Tour de France and myself to really tune up for the Giro."