Union councils connect with Nadra database

KARACHI: Sindh Local Government Housing and Town Planning Department has achieved another historic milestone. Secretary Local Government Sindh Syed Najam Ahmad Shah who has been working for the last several months on the project of connecting all the Union Councils of the province with the central database of Nadra sounded very much enthusiastic and excited on Saturday.

Talking to newsmen, Engineer Syed Najam Ahmad Shah said that on the worthy directives of Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, joint meetings of Nadra officers and Sindh Local Government Department officials have been held for the last several months. The aim was to connect the union councils with Nadra's central database under real-time upgradation, which has been achieved finally.

Giving details in this regard, the Sindh Local Government Secretary said that under the MoU signed between Nadra and local government department officials in 2006, manual procedure was used for issuance of birth, death, marriage and divorce certificates. Efforts were launched in January 2020 to fully integrate the entire process with the online Nadra database and update it in real-time.

Najam Shah told that fastest and most significant progress in this regard over the past four months has taken place and now all the Union Councils have been activated by linking them to the central online database of Nadra, under which a certificate issued once by any Union Council will not be re-issued by any other Union Council of the country. According to Secretary Local Government day and night efforts have been utilised for the successful completion and implementation at the ground level, for which all NADRA and local government officials deserve congratulations.

Appreciating the efforts of Secretary Local Government Sindh, Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain said that Sindh Province has the honour of not only designing this unique and public welfare project but also implementing it timely for the convenience of the people. The role of Nadra officials in this whole process is also commendable and the Sindh government will continue to launch public welfare schemes in the future as well.

