Maryam to visit Karachi on 24th

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz will be visiting Karachi on April 24, to hold consultation with the party leaders in connection with NA-249 by-election in Karachi scheduled to be held on April 29.

Maryam would also meet with the party leaders and different delegations during this visit, sources said.

This would be the first political engagement after Maryam had contracted high fever in the last week of March, which led to suspension of her political activities. She also underwent a coronavirus test which came back negative. The PML-N leader also taunted the PTI government by sharing a picture which shows the people standing in a queue to buy sugar in the holy month of Ramazan. Maryam in a tweet said, people queued up to buy sugar. An indelible ink mark on the thumb of every buyer is being put after the purchase. The true face of jaali (fake) government can be seen in this picture.

Moreover, Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz along with his family members visited Kot Lakhpat jail to see his father Shahbaz Sharif. Sources in the PML-N claimed that Shahbaz discussed important issues with Hamza and gave some instructions. Matters concerning Shahbaz bail and issue arising out property of Raiwind Estate also came under discussion, the sources added. On the other hand, reacting to Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry's statement to register a terrorism case against Rana Sanaullah, the PML-N Punjab president challenged Fawad to become a plaintiff against him. Asking Fawad Chaudhry to first take a look at statements issued by his leader, the PML-N leader said that Imran Khan used to name police officers and threaten them that they will be hanged. He said the only objective of the government is to file baseless cases against the opposition leaders. We will face the government with all the evidence in the court of law, he added. Special Assistant to Chief Minister of Punjab for Information Firdous Ashiq Awan in a tweet said that intimidation of government officials by supporters of Maryam Nawaz is highly condemnable. She said that goons of PML-N should not be in any misunderstanding as government is standing firm in protection of its officers. Policy of threats and bulling by extremist elements is a stain on PML-N that can never be washed, she added. She further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, all departments are working independently without any political interference.

